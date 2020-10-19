Next the judge took over and largely just added to the record the basic facts from the prosecution’s case. The judge emphasized that Jones had been convicted of stabbing his grandfather, that the crime had been “particularly brutal,” and that the jury had rejected his claim of self-defense. The judge recounted how Jones had stabbed his grandfather eight times, and had tried to hide the body and clean up the blood. The judge never discussed anything that had happened since that time.

Read: A prison lifer comes home

After the judge gave his disquisition about the facts of the crime, Jones was asked if he wanted to make a statement. He said:

I really don’t—I wasn’t prepared to make any type of statement here. The only thing that I could really think to say is, I’m not the same person I was when I was 15 … And I’ve pretty much taken every avenue that I could possibly take in prison to rehabilitate myself.

He said, “Minors do have the ability to change their mentality as they get older. This isn’t to retry the case of whether I’m guilty or not guilty. The jury did find me guilty.” He concluded, “I can just try to show what I, you know, I have become—I’ve become a grown man. I’m almost 26 years old.”

Because the Mississippi judge, under state law, did not have to consider anything about Jones's potential (or current) rehabilitation, Jones's lawyers are asking the Supreme Court to decide whether a judge should be required to find a juvenile permanently incorrigible before imposing a LWOP sentence.

Jones’s case is no aberration, and when one looks more closely at juvenile LWOP cases, one sees large numbers of flawed, unsupported sentences. Over almost the past three decades, many juvenile LWOP sentences have been vacated, at great expense, after multiple rounds of appeals and hearings—all for a penalty that has been almost entirely discontinued in the present day. My colleagues and I at the Wilson Center for Science and Justice at Duke University recently examined the cases of 94 North Carolina juveniles, ages 13 to 17 at the time of their offenses, who were sentenced to LWOP. Of those, 49 are currently still serving LWOP sentences.

What makes North Carolina so different from Mississippi, though, is that of the 94 juvenile offenders, 45 have so far been resentenced to non-LWOP sentences. In almost every case, when courts have considered new evidence, they have found that juveniles are capable of rehabilitation and do not deserve LWOP.

Further, in North Carolina, juvenile LWOP sentencing has markedly declined. Since 2011, there have been only five such sentences. The practice has all but disappeared. Where it persists is in a handful of counties with prosecutors who have a history of seeking this sentence. In other words, these sentences are not a function of murder rates, but rather prosecutorial discretion.