Under Wisconsin law, Rittenhouse can be charged as an adult, and if convicted, could face a life sentence without parole. Despite the anger I have toward him and his supporters, I feel strongly that Rittenhouse should have the kind of mercy that my son—and so many other predominantly Black and brown children—did not receive. He is too young for such a harsh punishment.

My son Yusef was only 16 when, drunk and high, he drove with two men to a house in Detroit where one murdered two women. Afterward, Yusef’s mother drove him to the police station to tell officers what had happened. He was never free again. He was not the shooter, but he was charged as an accomplice, with two counts of premeditated murder, among other charges. After the trial, the judge gave him the mandatory sentence for that crime in the state of Michigan: life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Yusef is now 41 years old. While incarcerated, he has lost his mother, his brother, and last month, his sister. His good friend—another juvenile lifer who was weeks from his freedom—recently died of COVID-19. Even though Yusef has grown up behind bars, he is an artist, a mentor, a leader, a facilitator, and a friend to many.

American law is already a bit more merciful now than when Yusef was convicted. In 2012, in Miller v. Alabama, the Supreme Court prohibited mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles convicted of any offense, including homicide. In 2016, the Supreme Court determined that the ruling in Miller should apply retroactively. Those decisions stemmed from scientific data and testimony showing that the minds of adolescents are not fully developed until they reach their mid-20s. As such, juvenile mandatory life without parole constitutes cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment. Four years have passed, and nearly 1,000 juvenile lifers are still waiting to have their sentences reviewed. My son is one of them. When the hearing does happen, his lawyers will ask the judge to reduce his sentence to time served.

When I watched the video of Rittenhouse playing vigilante in the streets of Kenosha, I saw his youth—his demeanor that was impulsive, irrational, dangerous, stupid. I also saw more than just youth. Rittenhouse and my son are a product of a country built on fear, violence, and hypocrisy. Yusef was in that car 25 years ago because of his youth and impulsive desire to fit in, but also because of poverty, shame, isolation, and the ever-present violence in our Detroit neighborhood. Rittenhouse was in Kenosha with an assault rifle because of youthful impulsivity, but also because of a country that has told him again and again that Black people in the streets are dangerous, even if they’re protesting racism.

What kind of country has made killers of so many young people? The law doesn’t answer that question or attempt to address the underlying factors that brought our kids to this point.