Zalman Rothschild: ‘Religious equality’ is transforming American law

Now consider where we are today. On the religion-clause front, at the end of the previous Supreme Court term, Espinoza v. Montana held the inverse of its earlier position: not that states couldn’t support religion, but that a state could not refuse to provide public-funding benefits to religious schools if it were providing funding to other, nonreligious private schools. The chief justice wrote for a majority that “a State need not subsidize private education. But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.” The Court’s reasoning focused on the religious status of the schools; it was not concerned that some of the government funds could be put toward religious uses. Indeed, several of the conservative justices wrote separately to say that they believed the religion clauses require the government to provide money to religious institutions for religious purposes, such as training ministers. Thus, whereas previously the Court had said the religion clauses prevent the government from providing financial support to religious schools for some purposes, now the Court says the clauses require governmental support for private religious schools in certain circumstances.

This term, the Court will hear another religion-clause case that will likely result in even more government financial support for religious institutions, including when the institutions engage in discrimination. Fulton v. City of Philadelphia involves a challenge to Philadelphia’s contracting program for foster-care agencies. In order to receive a government contract to provide foster-care services, agencies must agree not to discriminate on the basis of race or sexual orientation. Some religious agencies challenged the program. They do not want to place children with same-sex families, and argue that the policy discriminates against the agencies for their religious beliefs. If their challenge succeeds, it will mean not only that states cannot deny generally available financial benefits to religious institutions, but also that states cannot require as a condition of receiving government funds that an entity comply with nondiscrimination obligations.

On the equal-protection-clause front, the question is now whether the Constitution requires the government to pursue laws or policies that result in disproportionate disadvantages on underrepresented minorities. The Supreme Court first addressed this new question in 2008 in a case called Ricci v. DeStefano. A federal statute, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, prohibits employers from using policies or practices that have a disproportionately adverse effect on minorities and are not sufficiently related to job qualifications. For example, a real-estate brokerage could not try to hire people whose ancestors owned land before the Civil War; that policy would disadvantage Black Americans and has no bearing on employees’ job performance. In the Ricci case, the City of New Haven was considering whether to use an examination to promote firefighters. But the city decided not to when the first round of test results showed that white candidates outperformed minority candidates.