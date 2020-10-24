As we worked to improve student success generally, we also changed our institutional culture to be more supportive of students of all racial, ethnic, and national backgrounds. Our campus had a challenging racial climate in the 1980s, including student protests and annual takeovers of the president’s office by the Black Student Union and its allies. Over the intervening 30 years, we have built an inclusive, multicultural campus and have achieved well-documented success in educating students of all races across disciplines, including for Black students in science and engineering who go on to earn doctoral degrees. We have achieved this through a program that instills high expectations, builds community, and brings students directly into research.

Despite this, we still have challenges regarding race and gender, but we continue to learn from difficult conversations. We experienced this recently when news of several sexual-assault cases involving UMBC students prompted us to rethink how we handle Title IX complaints. Even with our progress in building an inclusive campus, students and alumni also asked us to listen to their concerns and do better after the tragic death of George Floyd. We often like to say “Success is never final,” by which we mean that we know we can still improve. This has given us an opportunity to have the difficult conversations that we need to get there.

Out of this important work, we have taken several significant steps. We have overhauled our Title IX operations and procedures. We have expanded our Equity and Inclusion Council to include more students, faculty, and staff. We have hired or promoted Black and female leaders throughout the institution. This past academic year, three Black faculty were promoted to associate and full professor, more than ever before. But we have more work to do.

Many colleges and universities hire a chief diversity officer—though UMBC has not—to lead the campus effort in this area. These positions are important and, if campus leaders signal that addressing diversity and inclusion is a priority and the CDOs are granted the resources and power they need, these leaders can make a difference. But although CDOs can be helpful, their hiring alone is not sufficient. To be successful, presidents, provosts, and CDOs need allies among the most powerful faculty. Progress requires commitment from the academic community, including the faculty who have the power over the curriculum, how classes are designed and taught, and experiential learning—essentially the academic experience and success of students.

Our faculty and staff serve as mentors, role models, and teachers. Many institutions have been successful in hiring highly committed minority staff who care deeply about students, but we need to do more to diversify our staff. Meanwhile, the irony is not lost on us that although some critics of academia attack our culture as being too progressive, we must admit that we in higher education have had only limited success in hiring and promoting Black and Latino faculty. Nationally, at present, non-Hispanic white faculty comprise more than 75 percent of the professoriate, while they are just 60 percent of the population—by 2044, non-Hispanic white people will make up less than 50 percent of the population.