The next few days were unlike anything McMeekin had ever seen.

His business phone rang, morning to night, with complaints. Emails threatening his business and his safety—hundreds of them—tumbled into the company inbox. Venomous handwritten letters filled the postbox. Someone, in the middle of the night, spray-painted pedophile across the Biden sign. “Yes, QAnon lives,” McMeekin said dryly. A customer who was irate over the Biden sign walked into the greenhouse café and spit at a waitress. And that was it for McMeekin, a gray-haired grandfather.

“I had almost kept the Biden sign up—with that word spray-painted on it—to shove in people’s faces about how ridiculous this has become,” he told me. “But I didn’t think it was right to have the employees subjected to the really nasty comments. I took down the Biden sign.”

Since landing in Pittsburgh to report on the upcoming November election, I’ve heard of other rambunctious or frightful happenings near the public high school where I graduated from and near the local newspaper office where, at age 18, I typed my first story on a computer. (It was a write-up of a wedding.) People I knew, in places where good manners and community once mattered, seem in a state of distemper. Fear drives their days, much of it from imagined dangers pinging on their phones. “These are people who used to be normal,” my friend Mary Ann Williams, who works near my old high school, told me as she shared some cellphone photos of a startling guys-with-guns protest on Main Street this summer. “They have picked up on Trump’s me-me-me attitude—and they are riled up all the time.”

The borough of Saxonburg was founded by John A. Roebling, a master of wire and steel who built a glorious bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan more than a century ago, and his brother. My three siblings and I knew it as a place with some excellent teachers who held us to high standards and encouraged our ambitions. My brother and sister respectively studied in Switzerland and Turkey as high-school juniors in school-funded exchange programs. My mother, born in Canada, volunteered our home for foreign students spending a summer or a school year in the States. One from Jordan, another from Peru, a third from Austria—they slept at different times in the extra bed on our second floor. Those experiences helped me imagine that someday I could write about lives different than mine.

Four decades later, after years of tumultuous reporting from Israel, Iraq, and Iran, and filing dispatches across the war-cratered landscape of Serbia, Bosnia, and Croatia, I find myself wondering how different my life is now from the lives of the people I reported on then. There are days when I feel as if I somehow have fallen back in time, conducting the sort of awkward interviews—trying-not-to-offend queries leading to circuitous conversations—with people I once knew as easy-going. They no longer are. Ease has been supplanted by edginess and, to some degree, suspicion. The guys-with-guns protest was an example of how illogic and fear spread swiftly on the internet and no authority, notably the police, has a chance of stopping them.