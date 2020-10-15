Bungle a seemingly minor task, and you might change the vote count. Poll workers must send voters to the table assigned to their precinct. Misdirect them, and they might wind up marking the wrong ballots, which will then be thrown out, or using provisional ballots, which aren’t counted unless voters are found to be eligible (that happens only with about a third of ballots). In a famous 2011 case in Ohio, Hunter v. Hamilton County Board of Elections, an election for a local judge hinged on a small number of provisional ballots; a batch of them were provisional solely because a poll worker couldn’t tell an odd house number from an even one and sent people to the wrong table.

The growing complexity of, and frequent changes in, federal, state, and local election laws adds to the likelihood that poll workers will err—and laws have been shifting kaleidoscopically all over the country to accommodate the pandemic. Some states require voters to show IDs, but poll workers aren’t always sure which kinds qualify. Conversely, poll workers have been known to demand IDs even when their state specifically forbids them to. “Guarantees of voter rights are essential,” Persily told me, “but if they don’t get operationalized in the polling place, they’re meaningless.”

Niggling rules can make you feel complicit in voter suppression. I learned during my training that voters may drop off absentee ballots at polling stations—any station in their electoral jurisdiction will do—which is definitely a good thing. But woe betide the New York voter who seals the absentee ballot envelope with tape! It will be thrown out. (Other states incorporate tape into the sealing process.) Our trainer explained New York’s rationale: Tape raises the possibility that an envelope was opened and its vote changed. I haven’t buttonholed New Yorkers to find out whether they’re aware of the rule, but it seems a good guess that the knowledge isn’t general. I’m still not sure whether we’re supposed to tell voters to peel off the tape and lick the envelope shut, or just take it, knowing it won’t count.

I am sure that I will screw up. I’ll misfile ballots, failing to put affidavits (New York–ese for provisional ballots) in the orange bag, absentee ballots in the green bag, and unscannable ballots in the red bag. I’ll just have to hope that the good folks back at the board of elections will count them anyway. I’ll forget how to spoil a ballot (that is, invalidate it so a voter can vote again), punch the wrong button during check-in and have to start all over again, or mix up the error messages on the machine and be forced to consult the handbook. Feet will tap.

Luckily—or, as it might turn out, unluckily—I’ll be backstopped. A Republican will be sitting next to me at the table. Many states, including New York, try to ensure that both major parties have poll workers present. Certified partisan poll watchers will be sitting near or behind me. In other words, plenty of people will be on hand to scrutinize my every move. I hope they help, rather than get in my way. The Trump campaign says it has marshalled 50,000 Republican poll watchers, and some election experts fear they’ll interfere to a degree not seen before. For instance, they could lodge mass challenges during both the voting and the counting, as Benjamin L. Ginsberg, who co-chaired the 2014 presidential commission, recently warned in a Washington Post op-ed.