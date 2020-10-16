Conor Friedersdorf: What is Donald Trump hiding?

Of course, Trump did not invent government secrecy or its abuses. But Trump has doubled down on the excesses of past administrations and created new ones to boot. His administration’s use of nondisclosure agreements exemplifies this phenomenon. Although previous administrations used NDAs, they did so solely with respect to classified information. To be sure, even national-security NDAs can raise serious free-speech concerns. Indeed, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University are currently challenging the system of “prepublication review”—which bars “millions of intelligence-agency employees and military personnel from publishing or speaking about topics related to their government service without first obtaining government approval”—in federal court. Yet the Trump administration has pushed the envelope further still, requiring White House officials to sign broad NDAs not limited to national-security information.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department took things to a nearly farcical level, filing suit in federal court on behalf of the United States against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff for violating an NDA that she signed in 2017 in her capacity as an unpaid “trusted advisor” to Melania Trump. The agreement barred Wolkoff, among other things, from disclosing her “work with FLOTUS and [the Office of the First Lady] . . . to any person or entity to whom disclosure has not been authorized in writing by FLOTUS, the Chief of Staff to the First Lady or the Office of the White House Counsel.” According to the Justice Department, the agreement binds Wolkoff indefinitely, and she violated it by publishing her recent “tell-all” book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, without written authorization. The department has asked the court to place any “monies, gains, profits, royalties and other advantages” that Wolkoff, “her agents . . . or others acting on her behalf” have derived or may derive from the book’s publication, “including any movie rights,” into a “constructive trust for the benefit of the United States.”

This lawsuit has all the markers of Trumpian excess with respect to secrecy. It takes a device that previous administrations used—an NDA—and wields it in a newly aggressive way. Rather than employing the NDA to protect classified information, the Justice Department is using it to punish Wolkoff for revealing tidbits such as the fact that the first lady once said, “Who gives a fuck about the [White House] Christmas stuff and decorations?”

The department also borrows, grandiosely, from arguments that presidents typically make when they invoke executive privilege to shield presidential advisers from testifying before Congress or the courts. The complaint explains, for example, that broken confidences with staffers impede the first lady’s “essential role . . . in supporting and facilitating the President’s role as head of state and principle officer over the executive branch.” Although administrations have long used executive privilege to excess, the department goes further still, repurposing the doctrine’s underlying logic to punish a volunteer assistant to the first lady for writing a book.