Read: The language of white supremacy

Over the course of my career, I have been privileged to serve alongside men and women who believed in America, for all its shortcomings. In October 1967, six months after being commissioned a Marine second lieutenant, I joined a deployed infantry battalion along the demilitarized zone separating North and South Vietnam. My platoon’s first real combat engagement occurred soon after. One day in late December 1967, we came upon a large North Vietnamese unit preparing to attack the enormous military complex in the city of Da Nang as part of the 1968 Tet Offensive.

The ensuing firefight lasted until dawn the next morning. Among our casualties that day was Private First Class Robert Wilson. Robert was Black. I am white. We both came from Virginia; back in our home state, and around the country, the battle for civil rights was still raging.

Like the many other Black service members who lost their life in Vietnam or in other U.S. military campaigns since 1776, Wilson died fighting for ideals of equality and justice that had not yet been fulfilled at home. He had taken an oath to “support and defend the Constitution,” hoping that our country would, one day, fulfill its sacred promises for all. In my platoon, Wilson was enormously popular. He was always optimistic, even joyful, in everything he did and was asked to do. The grief that the platoon felt upon his death reminded us that we were all brothers in arms.

Wilson’s memory was with me when Barack Obama—whom I served as national security adviser—was sworn in as commander in chief. But Wilson was also on my mind more recently, when images of George Floyd, unable to breathe under the knee of a police officer sworn to uphold his rights, ignited nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Today, our nation desperately needs institutions that, rather than reinforce divisions within our society, bind Americans together. The American military, though not perfect, is one such institution.

Despite being burdened by its own troubled history with discrimination and racial injustice—and by the efforts of white supremacists to recruit within its ranks—the U.S. military has often served as a vanguard for social change and progress toward greater equality. It can, and must, help lead the country through this moment of national reckoning on racial issues, and as a very large institution that enjoys the admiration of the overwhelming majority of our citizenry, it is uniquely qualified to do so.

Read: The tragedy of the American military

In 1948, President Harry Truman ordered an end to segregation in the U.S. armed forces well before the passage of landmark civil-rights measures in the ’60s. In 1957, President Dwight Eisenhower deployed the 101st Airborne Division to enforce the desegregation of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1973, as the United States military transitioned from the draft to an all-volunteer force, the Defense Department knew that no segment of society could be overlooked if it was to successfully generate the manpower and cohesion necessary to meet the country’s missions. The defense of democracy required the creation of a true meritocracy. The department and the services recruited widely and adopted strict regulations against discrimination, bolstered by programs and initiatives to eliminate it whenever discovered. Beginning in 1980, each branch of the armed services required every promotion board to have at least one minority member responsible for looking out for the interests of qualified minority candidates—a safeguard that most civilian employers still do not have.