What, then, to make of the possibility of jurors hearing evidence or deliberating remotely? There have been a few Zoom jury trials in civil cases already, and one Zoom criminal jury trial in Texas for a low-level misdemeanor traffic-ticket case. Could this be widely adopted for more-serious cases? That appears to be unlikely—for now. Virtual, after all, seems qualitatively different from socially distanced. Surely the Founders would not have contemplated such developments, just as the Founders would not have contemplated numerous other adaptations that have taken place during the pandemic, such as Congress voting remotely. While those other work-arounds may well be constitutional, Ramos suggests that similar innovations may not be in the context of the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of a specific individual right. That is so despite the fact that such variations may well be justified by substantial public-health interests, and even if social science were to suggest that they are functionally comparable to traditional processes (which they may not be).

Permitting jurors to receive evidence and deliberate remotely poses other constitutional problems. The Supreme Court has long held that a trial by an “impartial” jury requires a jury that has not been tainted by exposure to extrajudicial information—meaning evidence not admitted in court. In the digital era, when jurors in the jury room have smartphones, courts have struggled to enforce this aspect of the Sixth Amendment, even before the pandemic hit; courts have sometimes opted to take custody of jurors’ electronic devices, and to sequester jurors as necessary. But if jurors participate in the trial remotely, such interventions are unavailable. Remote jurors, like jurors in the courthouse, might well follow judicial orders not to access media or speak with others about the case. In general, we rely on jurors’ fidelity to such instructions. But the risks of disobedience or inadvertent exposure seem heightened when jurors are in their home and must use electronic devices to take part in the judicial proceedings.