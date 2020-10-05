Cunningham, a former state senator and an Army veteran, wasn’t national Democrats’ first choice for the race. They courted higher-profile candidates, including former Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and state Attorney General Josh Stein, but were rebuffed. Two other candidates vied for the nod—state Senators Erica Smith and Jeff Jackson, both of them more progressive and less milquetoast than Cunningham. Jackson bowed out after the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee made clear that it would back Cunningham. Smith stayed in but lost the Democratic primary to Cunningham.

In a leaked recording, Jackson told a class at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte that he had imagined running an energetic barnstorming campaign, but that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told him, “Wrong answer—we want you to spend the next 16 months in a windowless basement raising money, and then we’re going to spend 80 percent of it on negative ads about Tillis.” That’s mostly what Cunningham did, and it seemed, until last week, to have worked. He hauled in $28.3 million last quarter alone, on top of $14.8 million he had already raised so far.

Cunningham isn’t an especially notable personality, and he hasn’t taken any especially notable policy stands. But running against Tillis, who is not especially popular, especially well known, or especially charismatic himself, that seemed like it might be enough. Then came the sexting scandal.

Cunningham is not the first politician whose self-control has failed him at precisely the wrong moment. It is a condition common in male politicians, one that the columnist Dave Barry identified in 1996 as “Lust-Induced Brain Freeze.” Prominent patients include former President Bill Clinton and fellow North Carolinian John Edwards, but Barry traced it back to the 1988 Democratic presidential primary, “starring Gary Hart, who everybody agreed had a Brilliant Political Mind, which at some point must have gone through the following analytical process: On the one hand, I have a very good opportunity here to become the Democratic nominee for president, and a reasonable chance to become president of the United States … On the other hand, I can have a hot babe sit in my lap.”

Hart went with the latter—in a process that my colleague James Fallows reported in 2018 might have been a setup—and he became neither the Democratic nominee nor the president. In a 2014 book, Matt Bai argued that Hart’s downfall was not merely a moment of weakness for a man, but the moment when an entire profession loosed its inhibitions too.

“If Nixon’s resignation created the character culture in American politics, then Hart’s undoing marked the moment when political reporters ceased to care about almost anything else,” he wrote. “By the 1990s, the cardinal objective of all political journalism had shifted from a focus on agendas to a focus on narrow notions of character, from illuminating worldviews to exposing falsehoods.”