David Litt: The U.S. is facing the possibility of a truly illegitimate election

He will not be stopped by norms. He has made that clear. He may not necessarily be stopped by the Electoral College. But that doesn’t mean citizens have no leverage. I’ve spent a lot of my life writing about civil society, democracy, and autocracy, and across time zones, over decades, only one lesson is consistent: Civic engagement matters. To put it differently: Instead of treating democracy like tap water, Americans must start fetching it from the well, carrying it home, and boiling it before drinking. If you care about the result, you might have to do more than vote—and you have to do it now. The more you can do before November 3, the smaller the chance of chaos afterwards.

But do what, exactly? I asked some experts for suggestions, and collected the most nonpartisan responses I could find. Pessimism is irresponsible. Nihilism is immoral. Here’s what you can do to protect our democracy from now until November 3 and beyond.

Help Out on Voting Day—In Person

First and foremost: Register to vote, and make sure everyone you know has done so too, especially students who have recently changed residence. The website howto.vote has a list of the rules in all 50 states, in English and Spanish, if you have any doubts.

After that, vote. Vote in person if you can. Wear a mask, stay six feet away from everyone else, and wash your hands when you get home. But because the specific threat is to mail-in and absentee ballots, go to a polling station if at all possible. Vote early if you can too: Here is a list of early-voting rules for each state. If you experience any intimidation, here is a fact sheet with instructions on who to call and what to do.

Consider working at a polling station. Many localities anticipate a record shortage of poll workers this year because of the coronavirus. Why not sign up to be one? Some jurisdictions will pay you for your time. All of them will—or should—provide personal protective equipment. To find out how to help, you can call your local board of elections. Or you can get the information from PowerThePolls.org, a website that will send you to the right place, wherever you live. The site also provides information on what it takes to do the job and why it matters.

Nathaniel Persily and Charles Stewart III: The looming threat to voting in person

If you don’t want to be a poll worker, or can’t be a poll worker, but do have a car, then consider driving people to the voting booth so that they can vote in person too. Some local political parties are organizing this kind of outreach. Find your local group by calling the offices of local politicians, members of Congress, state legislators, and city councillors. Ask them which groups they recommend. The organizers of these efforts are well aware of the pandemic. “Sit only in the backseat passenger side for maximum distance,” a Texas-based ride-share website urges Democratic voters hitching a ride to the polls. “Expect windows to be left down for maximum airflow.”