That “forever” is by far the worst part of depression. I’ve been dealing with my bipolar disorder for many years now, and I’ve been careful to surround myself with a strong support system—people I trust, who can assure me that the world I see when I’m down and out is not the world that truly exists. But no matter what they tell me, when I’m depressed I’m convinced the depression will never end. I know I’m damned, and I know it’s forever, and that’s too much for any heart to bear.

I called my therapist. “I think it’s coming back,” I said. He knew what I meant.

“It’s not just you, Terri,” he said. “Everybody’s having a hard time with the pandemic. I hear it all day long.”

“But why can’t I shake this feeling that I’m doomed?”

Every once in a while, my therapist belies his kooky Hawaiian shirts and comes up with something that hits me right between the eyes. “It’s the uncertainty of it all,” he said. “Human beings can stand anything so long as it’s time-limited.”

He was right. I had that terrifying “forever” sensation because no end date is in sight with COVID-19. Maybe a vaccine will finally do the trick, maybe a new therapeutic, but when? Eventually. Until that eventually rolls around, time is just a floating island, completely unmoored.

So I did something that shocked the hell out of me. I grabbed a blank piece of paper, sketched a rough list of hours and activities, and taped it to my refrigerator. 7 a.m.: Get up, have coffee, check emails, watch the news. 8 a.m.: Make breakfast, return messages. 9 a.m.: Call Mom, pay bills. And so forth.

My initiative shocked me, because I’d developed an allergy to scheduling. Years ago, when I was still a practicing entertainment lawyer, I was hospitalized after a suicide attempt. The very first therapy session every morning was called “Organizing Your Life.” A therapist would hand me a sheet of blank graph paper and tell me to fill in what I had planned for the day, the next day, the week, the month. I hated it with a passion, as did many of my fellow patients, and we used to sneak out to the cafeteria for coffee and bagels until the session was over. The exercise reminded me all too vividly of the dreaded billable hour, which was one of the reasons I’d tried to kill myself in the first place. To me—a writer struggling to get out of a lawyer’s body—structure meant the death of serendipity. It was a ball and chain, a lock with no key, and I felt imprisoned enough already by my life, my illness, and my hospital stay.

But “Structure is essential to mental health” was the message I kept hearing, and I guess I heard it often enough, from enough doctors I respected, that it began to resonate with me. I stepped back from the refrigerator and surveyed my handiwork. I could almost hear the snickers of my former compatriots at the hospital.