Barkley made similar excuses. “You know, we have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” Barkley said. “So, like I say, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life, I don’t think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery; I just don’t believe that.” Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May as he and onlookers pleaded for his life. Arbery was shot to death in Georgia after a retired district attorney’s investigator and his son confronted him as he jogged down a street. Neither Floyd nor Arbery deserved to die—but neither did Taylor.

The former NBA players’ comments were swiftly and rightly rebuked. But they remain symptoms of a larger problem: the willingness of so many people to treat someone’s death as an unavoidable convergence of unforeseen circumstances. The one Louisville officer who faces criminal penalties in Taylor’s case wasn’t even charged in connection with her death—only for shooting into her neighbors’ apartment.

Evidence continues to emerge in Taylor’s case, and recent revelations offer little reason for confidence in the ability of Louisville police to hold themselves accountable. VICE News reported Saturday that the officers involved in the raid did not follow proper protocol after Taylor was killed. A member of the grand jury also filed a motion yesterday asking a judge to release the grand-jury proceedings. The juror contends, The New York Times reported, “that the Kentucky attorney general misrepresented the grand jury’s deliberations and failed to offer the panel the option of indicting the two officers who fatally shot the young woman.”

After any shooting of an unarmed Black person by law enforcement, advocates who raise questions on the victim’s behalf face intense skepticism. The authorities generally offer some rationalization, however far-fetched or grounded in racism, to justify officers’ behavior. It often works because much of the public is more accustomed to thinking the worst of Black people than the worst of the police.

By this logic, what killed Floyd wasn’t the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck for more than seven minutes. Chauvin’s lawyer maintains that, instead, drugs and preexisting medical conditions were the culprits. What killed Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old playing with a toy gun in a park in 2014, wasn’t the reckless decision of a Cleveland police officer with a bad track record, but mere “human error” and “miscommunications,” according to a Cuyahoga County prosecutor. After a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved, the prosecutor, Timothy McGinty, characterized Rice’s death as a “tragedy,” but said “it was not, by the law that binds us, a crime.”