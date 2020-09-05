With so much else at stake, what sense does sports make? The Bucks guard George Hill summed up the situation well, speaking to reporters a day after Blake was shot: “First of all, we shouldn’t have even come into this damn place, to be honest,” Hill said. “I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are, but we’re here, so it is what it is.”

Of all the corners of American life susceptible to the cries to reopen during the pandemic, sports was always going to be among the first to cave. Wealth protects wealth, and pro leagues and the owners whose teams populate them were looking at billions of dollars in lost revenue if the season did not resume.

There’s also the popular myth that sports can give a sense of normalcy to buffer us from our lows, to act as a salve for an ailing nation. If you consider sports a sort of theater bound by rules that divide fair from foul, it provides order, a clear set of winners and losers. Because America hates not knowing winners from losers.

History tells us that sports offered glimmers of normalcy in difficult times. Athletes took the field in times of wars abroad; Yankees baseball helped America move out of the shadow of September 11. New Orleans Saints football signaled the devastated city’s return from Hurricane Katrina.

During times of war, though, much of America was geographically removed from the point of crisis. And at other moments, sports have usually resumed after the immediate threat had passed. That is not where we are now. We are still very much a nation in chaos There is a stark difference between sitting down for a Lakers game after a bad day at work, and trying to watch two teams compete in an empty arena, shut away from the rest of the world, because COVID-19, joblessness, and wildfires are devastating California. How can sports provide distraction from the world outside when that world has itself disrupted sports?

Read: How the pandemic defeated America

The NHL has been banished to play in Canadian isolation, college football is dissolving into a confederacy of escalating health risks for powerless—and unpaid—student athletes. Major League Baseball banned high fives and discouraged clubhouse showers, and the league is still canceling games weekly because of COVID-19 outbreaks in teams.

In creating a plan to salvage its season, the NBA spent an estimated $170 million to sequester teams and officials at Disney World and build a rapid-testing and health-care system that would be the envy of any American city. The league thought it could solve two issues in one bubble by providing a safe environment for play and a platform for players to advance social-justice causes, particularly in the aftermath of George Floyd’s and Breonna Taylor’s killings by police.

That translated into putting “Black Lives Matter” on courts, letting players put messages such as “I can’t breathe,” “Say her name,” and “Enough” on the back of their jersey. But media exposure and the sometimes vague power of a “platform” didn’t result in action.