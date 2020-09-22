Other Republican senators, however, are backing McConnell’s aggressive stance. These include Martha McSally of Arizona , Steve Daines of Montana , Thom Tillis of North Carolina , and Cory Gardner of Colorado.The biggest blow for Democrats came this morning from Mitt Romney of Utah, who declared earlier that “I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based on their qualifications.”

So while McConnell entered the game with a thin margin, he’s been successful at winning with thin margins before, including during last winter’s impeachment trial and the Kavanaugh confirmation—and the numbers have clearly broken in his favor. To create a majority, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would need to make sure Collins and Murkowski are solid, and he would need two more Republicans to flip positions. That’s a tall order.

But the math may get worse for McConnell and better for Schumer after the votes are counted in November—if the Democrats can stall things that long. McSally is running considerably behind the Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, and because Arizona’s race is a a special election to fill the seat of the late John McCain, he would take office promptly were he to prevail—not when the new Congress convenes in January 2021. Although finalizing that election’s results and seating Kelly could take time, his would be a potential additional vote against a nominee.

More generally, if Democrats were to pick up Senate seats—as seems likely—or even take control of the chamber, particularly if Joe Biden were also to defeat Trump, the optics of confirming a nominee during a lame-duck session of Congress would get particularly ugly for McConnell. He would, after all, be trying to ram through a defeated president’s nominee with a razor-thin Senate majority that might be about to diminish further, or disappear entirely. And he would be doing so by way of allowing that defeated president and the defeated party in the Senate to seize control of the Supreme Court in the face of apparent voter preference for the other side.

This possible erosion of McConnell’s position raises the second key question, which is one of timing: Does McConnell push for a confirmation vote before the election, or does he wait until a lame-duck session?

This question is also tricky. The fact that McConnell’s position will likely be weaker with respect to pure numbers, at least somewhat, when the votes are counted creates a temptation to act quickly and get the confirmation done before the election.

But that will be hard. The election is only 42 days away, and, while plans could change to accommodate the process, Congress is not scheduled to be in session for more than 11 of them.

Confirming a Supreme Court justice does take time. It requires hearings. There has to be floor debate. And Democrats will be doing everything they can to stall and slow things down.