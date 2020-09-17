Read: How to actually fix America’s police

Some of the examples in the report are particularly evocative—they now read as prophetic. The report describes a sheriff in Clarksdale, Mississippi, waterboarding Black men suspected of murdering a white man in order to induce confessions. “They had the appellant down upon the floor, tied, and were administering the water cure, a species well known to the bench and bar of the country.” The report also described police in St. Louis using sleep deprivation as an interrogation technique. Both methods would later be employed after 9/11 as ways to torture terror suspects.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, officers bragged about having “beaten a confession of murder out of a man,” saying, “What we ought to have done would be to kill him.” The report described police in New York City attempting to “explain many of these cases of visible injuries by saying that the prisoners fell downstairs, and occasionally the prisoners give the same stock explanation, afraid of police reprisal.” The report notes dryly that “prisoners frequently fall down stairs; officers do not.”

The examples in the report from 1930s Los Angeles bolster their portrayal in Perry Mason. In one episode, jail authorities step aside to allow the police to torture a suspect; the torture stops only when Della Street (played by Juliet Rylance), a member of the defense team, arrives to interrupt the interrogation. The Wickersham report describes a specific cell used to hold prisoners where “beatings take place” and “screams have been heard and complaints from prisoners are frequent.”

In one incident detailed by the report, a Finnish immigrant named Axel Hayrinen, who was known not to be a suspect, was nevertheless brought to an LAPD precinct and beaten for contempt of cop by an officer who stated, “So you don’t like the police; I’ll make you like the police.” Hayrinen was “covered with blood,” according to the report; “blood spurted on the wall, and his upper lip was cut clean through by a brass knuckle, so that four stitches were later taken.” He was allowed to clean himself up after saying, “I like the police now.”

Derecka Purnell: How I became a police abolitionist

The LAPD abuses collected in the report were first documented by the Constitutional Rights Committee of the Los Angeles Bar Association. The response to the committee’s work, the report notes, was that “the police resisted the movement for greater legality,” dismissing the group’s objections as support for criminals. “The police and their advocates made such statements as … ‘most of the sob sisters of both sexes, lawyers included, are more interested in the criminals than in the protection of law abiding citizens.’”

Prosecutors were not immune to this kind of corruption. Although the Wickersham report showed nothing as dramatic as Perry Mason’s Barnes threatening a defense attorney with prosecution unless he forced his client to cut a deal, it noted that prosecutorial misconduct was widespread. In one instance, prosecutors held suspects for 18 months without trial by gaming warrants; in another, they kept suspects confined by refusing to request the records that would have led to their release.