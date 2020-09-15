During the Reagan administration, he worked for Oliver North, the Iran-Contra figure who got out of three felony convictions thanks to a procedural error by Congress. He was also a protégé of the convicted felon and Trump pal Roger Stone. After a peripheral role in George H. W. Bush’s 1992 campaign, Caputo headed to Russia, where he allegedly worked to buff Vladimir Putin’s reputation.

Back stateside in the 2000s, Caputo had a lien filed against him by the IRS for more than $50,000 in back taxes. In 2010, Stone recommended that Caputo work for New York Republican Carl Paladino’s gubernatorial campaign, which at the time looked like a humorous sideshow but now looks more like a harbinger. “This is a campaign of junkyard dogs, not pedigreed poodles,” Caputo told The New York Times. “Carl knows the background of everyone who works for him. He knows that each of us comes to the campaign with warts. And he has his own warts. We don’t hide anything.”

Caputo then spent time as a conservative radio host before signing on to work for Trump in 2016. (He’d previously done some work for Trump in the private sector.) He resigned after celebrating the ouster of the campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. He later resurfaced as a subject of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and was interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

In other words: Caputo wasn’t the sort of guy that many administrations would want anywhere near them, much less in a public-facing role, much less in the midst of a lethal pandemic. Yet in April 2020, the Trump administration hired Caputo to be the head of public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services. Politico reported at the time that Caputo’s appointment was ordered by the White House as a rebuke to Secretary Alex Azar, whom the West Wing viewed as insufficiently loyal to Trump amid the coronavirus maelstrom.

Caputo became the story pretty much immediately, as CNN’s KFile dug up tweets in which he’d made offensive and racist comments and spread misinformation, including about COVID-19, but the administration apparently decided that having a loyalist in place was worth the PR hit, and soon attention moved on to more grievous problems in the government’s pandemic response.

As Friday’s Politico report showed, having Caputo in place is paying off for Trump. Dan Diamond reported that Caputo had been trying to water down or block the CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report,” a crucial communication that a former official described to the Times as the “holiest of the holy.” Caputo also reportedly tried to intimidate authors of the reports.

Apparently angry about the revelation, Caputo posted a video, later deleted, to Facebook on Sunday accusing scientists of “sedition” and of forming a “resistance unit” at the CDC. “There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well, not until after Joe Biden is president,” he claimed. “If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”