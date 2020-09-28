And so many delegates opposed giving a federal judiciary any real power. In addition, each state already had a functioning legal apparatus whose independence would be diminished as the authority of a federal judiciary increased. Finally, in a nation where allegiance to one’s state was preeminent, many Americans were loath to cede control to citizens of other states, whom they viewed as foreigners.

At only six paragraphs long, the brevity of Article III—the section of the Constitution that established the judicial branch—is a reflection of an unwillingness to commit to wording that might be rejected by the states during ratification. Article III is, in the end, more notable for what was left out than what was included.

A Supreme Court was specified, but not the number of justices who would comprise it. That, as well as the makeup of the remainder of the federal judiciary, if indeed there was to be one, was left to Congress.

And Congress complied. In one of the first pieces of legislation it produced, the Judiciary Act of 1789, Congress mandated that the Supreme Court have six justices, each of whom would also preside over one of six specific geographic areas, delineated by population and perceived importance to the new government. Justices would be required to “ride circuit” twice a year, which for some meant long journeys through the wilderness to Georgia or New Hampshire, traveling over bad roads, and eating coarse food at backwater country inns. It was a task most despised. The law also provided details of both a nationwide district court system and defined jurisdictions that had been omitted in Article III.

High-mindedness did not last, and partisan competition soon came to dictate the shape of the Court. In 1801, outgoing President John Adams and a lame-duck Congress reduced the number of Supreme Court justices to five to prevent Thomas Jefferson from filling the next vacancy. Jefferson and his Republicans promptly restored the number to six in 1802. In 1807, after the Louisiana Purchase, Jefferson’s Republicans added a seventh justice to conform to a seventh federal court circuit.

In 1837, the number of circuits was increased to nine, as was the number of justices. For a brief period beginning in 1863, there were 10 circuits and 10 justices. To throttle President Andrew Johnson, Congress reduced the number of justices to seven in 1866, but then, when Johnson was gone, set the number at nine, where it has remained ever since.

Although the number of justices has not increased as the population of the nation has grown, the number of circuits has increased to handle the greater caseload. And although justices no longer ride circuit, each circuit of the current 13 continues to be assigned to a justice on the high bench. So the principle that the Supreme Court should expand as the country does has been abandoned.