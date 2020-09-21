The grievance letter went on, “To repeatedly use the word in each session and conveniently stop the Zoom recording right before saying the word, then resume the Zoom recording afterwards is puzzling to us, and makes it appear that his actions were calculated. In other words, he was aware of the grave and inappropriate nature of the example and purposefully chose to leave it out of his Zoom recording for the session.” (When a video recording of the controversial example from one of the classes was posted online, that allegation was proved factually wrong.)

The offended students next characterized the “burden” and harms that they purported to suffer. “Our mental health has been affected,” they wrote. “We would rather not take his course than to endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on with an instructor that disregards cultural diversity and sensitivities and by extension creates an unwelcome environment for us Black students.” His “careless comment” affected their ability to focus on their studies, they claimed, “and to expect that we will sit through two more weeks of this class, knowing that the professor lacks the tact, racial awareness and empathy to lead and teach an audience as diverse as ours is unacceptable. We should not be made to feel ignored and belittled.”

Near the end, their letter invoked the names of two Black people recently killed by police officers, stating, “We are burdened to fight with our existence in society, in the workplace, and in America. We should not be made to fight for our sense of peace and mental well-being at Marshall … In light of the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the recent and continued collective protests and social awakening across the nation, we cannot let this stand.”

The message to administrators was clear: Take action or else.

Perhaps no one at USC’s business school is better qualified to analyze these events than Peter Kim, who studies social perception and misperception and the violation and repair of trust. His research sheds light on a question posed by many observers: Patton apologized. Why wasn’t that enough? Kim said apologies can be effective in the case of a perceived failure of competence. But if a transgression is seen as intentional, “an apology can be quite harmful,” Kim explained. Students attributed ill intent to Patton, claiming that he strategically stopped his Zoom recording in his classes. So rather than find his apology appropriate, they saw it “as confirmation of their belief that he’s done wrong and he’s got character flaws.”

Kim has also found that people are more likely to attribute ill intent when the actor is in a position of power, “because we believe the powerful have more control over their actions,” and that when people assess an ostensible transgression in a group, they tend to persuade one another that the act and the intent are worse than they would have concluded on their own. What’s more, when someone seen as powerful expresses remorse for what happened, “we consider that expression less authentic … because we believe the powerful have greater control over their emotions and are more likely to use them strategically.”