Yoni Appelbaum: Americans aren’t practicing democracy anymore

“If you just ask people whether they like democracy, there’s a social norm that says they have to answer yes,” Svolik told me. They have been conditioned since grade school to say “democracy is good, 10 out of 10—and we should also stop global warming and save the whales and whatever.” He and Graham surveyed 1,691 people and posed instead a version of the hypothetical question I asked above: You say you like democracy, but will you sacrifice other things you like on its behalf, by withholding your vote for a democracy-bashing candidate? “Some will, but the punishment is small,” Svolik said: those willing to vote for the opposing candidate often do so only if he is similar to the candidate they intended to support in the first place. That means partisanship encourages more antidemocratic action: Stronger partisans will let the thuggishness slide, if they would have to sacrifice more than a small portion of their positions. The greater the number of strong partisan voters and politicians, the smaller the punishment for violating democratic norms, and the more likely the norm-breaker is to get elected.

Then Graham and Svolik checked their survey data against an actual case: the Montana congressional election that pitted the Republican tech mogul Greg Gianforte against Rob Quist, a Democrat best known for playing the banjo and other stringed instruments. On the day before the election, Gianforte became irritated with a line of questioning by Ben Jacobs, a Guardian journalist, and threw Jacobs to the ground. Gianforte, who won the election, later pleaded guilty to assault. He is currently in Congress, and is likely to be elected the next governor of Montana.

On Election Day, voters at the polls knew about Gianforte’s violence—but those who mailed in their ballots early had not. And in this real-world scenario, given to us by the gods of political science, Graham and Svolik’s prediction came true: About 3.6 percent of Gianforte’s votes on Election Day vanished relative to the votes counted before voters knew he body-slammed Jacobs. Body-slamming a journalist makes a difference, but not much of one, and especially not to extreme partisans.

Three and a half percent does not sound like a very healthy number. It means that nearly everyone you know who says democracy is sacrosanct is basically lying—which probably includes you and me. In the privacy of the voting booth, we reveal our hypocrisy. The terms of the hypocrisy help explain how authoritarian rule begins, Svolik told me. Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey—these figures came to power in elections. “Why do people elect them in the first place,” when they are showing signs of authoritarianism? Svolik asked. “The key to understanding that is to understand when people are actually willing to vote in favor of democracy—and against something they like.”