Evelyn Douek: Trump is a problem that Twitter cannot fix

The president’s Twitter feed is an EKG of his basic drives. When Donald Trump is passionate about an issue, his Twitter feed throbs with content. Violence in American cities is a favorite recent topic. Joe Biden’s energy level is another of the president’s top concerns. Past obsessions include the border wall and NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. The message is always that people should wake up to lurking danger—just the kind of message that public-health officials are trying to convey. As a private citizen, Trump spread the false claim that Barack Obama had been born in Kenya. He wrote more tweets about that imaginary issue than he has about promoting mask wearing or social distancing, which are necessary to battle something very real.

The president does not fear repetition. One morning, he shared more than 20 tweets and retweets about Fox’s Ed Henry in 21 minutes. His Twitter feed is like an album of vacation photographs. It's not the quality of a single picture that tells you how much Uncle Fred liked the Parthenon, but the number of pictures of it he includes.

When the president wants to convince people of something he knows to be untrue, he says it over and over again, relying on a version of the same power that public-health officials find in repetition when they try to spread information. But like Steph Curry refusing to deploy his jump shot in the playoffs, the president isn’t using the tool for which he’s best known at the important moment.

Trump does not want to come across as an unpleasant nag, and mask wearing and social distancing are a bummer. Reiterating public-health messages also reminds people that the virus is still here; the president would like to discourage that kind of thinking. From the start, he has repeatedly stressed that the coronavirus would go away. Recently that wish-casting has strayed into pretending it has actually done so. During the Republican National Convention, the administration economic adviser Larry Kudlow referred to the pandemic in the past tense, as if it were gone. On the day he did so, 1,147 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded.

America, with 4 percent of the world’s population, has 21 percent of the world’s COVID-19 deaths. This is a fact impervious to spin or denial. Even the most energetic and dazzling hand-waving cannot persuade people to return to “normal” if they are fearful. Though there is much talk of a vaccine, experts say the widespread distribution that would allow full activity won’t happen until the second half of next year. That’s why for the next nine months or so, economists believe the route to recovery goes through learning to manage the pandemic. “For us to engage in economic activity, I have to trust that you’re healthy,” Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser for the financial-services company Allianz, told me on Face the Nation. “You have to trust that I’m healthy. And until we have a clear way of doing that, people are going to pull back. So we’re not going to see the quick recovery in all sectors.” And this is why Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded like a public-health official before Labor Day. “There’s actually enormous economic gains to be had nationwide from people wearing masks and keeping their distance,” he told NPR. By not backing up his public-health officials, the president is making an economic choice.