Peter Wehner: How to debate a bully

For the record, I am a fan of getting the facts straight during a debate. I was booed for doing so while moderating a Republican-primary debate in 2016, during a discussion about the standard for when to nominate Supreme Court justices in an election year. But I also have the perhaps naive hope that debates can illuminate dynamics of the presidential race that voters do not already know—and reveal things that they cannot learn without seeing the candidates go head-to-head.

Fixating on a candidate’s misstatements isn’t synonymous with telling voters what they most need to know. A story largely lost in the news cycle earlier this month shows why. In a September 15 interview on Fox & Friends, Trump disclosed that he had wanted to assassinate the Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. “I would have rather taken him out. I had him all set. Mattis didn’t want to do it,” Trump said, referring to then–Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. “Mattis was against most of that stuff.”

Because Trump denied last year that he’d considered any such thing, many stories about his comments focused on whether he was speaking accurately. By The Washington Post’s count, Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading statements since taking office. Here was one more. Yet Trump’s statement about potentially assassinating Assad raised many other questions: Why did the president want to do that? What distinguished Assad from other authoritarians, such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, whom Trump seeks to work with? How did Trump think Assad’s allies Russia and Iran might react? After killing Assad, what obligation might the U.S. have had to send its own forces to stabilize Syria? Why was it wrong for Mattis to stop Trump—or was it wrong? If the president seriously considered assassinating Assad, voters deserve more information about his thinking. The list of questions only grows if the president was just blue-skying on morning television the idea of killing a foreign leader. Before the Gulf War, Defense Secretary Dick Cheney sacked a general for making similar comments about Saddam Hussein.

The Assad story is a reminder of the stakes in presidential debates. Americans, in any presidential election, are giving power to someone to kill others on the nation’s behalf. Voters are also entrusting their own well-being to the president. This year’s debates occur against an accumulation of crises, including a deadly pandemic, protests over racial injustice, and a sudden recession.

Presidents sometimes must keep secrets. The office was created with that in mind. Dwight Eisenhower believed he was protecting American interests when he falsely told the Soviets that the U.S. was not flying planes overhead to spy on them. (He was busted when the U.S.S.R. presented the pilot Francis Gary Powers from a downed spy plane.) You could make the case that lying about plotting to kill Assad—or about not plotting to do so—is also in America’s national-security interest.