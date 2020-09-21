These battles probably won’t stop on Election Day. As he trails in the polls, President Trump has already cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election. It would not surprise anyone if he asked the Supreme Court to intervene after the votes are in. In 2000, the Court’s reputation took a hit after the justices handed a win to George W. Bush in Bush v. Gore. The damage to the Court and the nation would likely be much worse this time around.

This damage could be compounded by the fact that, regardless of who wins this year’s election, many expect Joe Biden to easily carry the popular vote. If he does, that will mean Democrats have won a popular majority in seven of the last eight presidential elections. And yet no Democrat has chosen a chief justice since 1953. Democrats have not nominated a Supreme Court majority since 1969. The Court is much more conservative than the electorate, and voters know it. The number of voters who think the Court is too conservative hit a new high just last year. Historically, the Supreme Court has rarely broken too radically with public opinion without some kind of backlash. Yet today, the Court reflects the will of a smaller and shrinking slice of the electorate.

Democrats fed up with the status quo have toyed with the idea of packing the Court—adding more members to create a more liberal majority. Ginsburg’s passing—and McConnell’s reaction to it—have set off another round of demands for court-packing. The journalist Jill Filipovic , writing in The Washington Post , urged Democrats to follow through on a threat to pack the Court if McConnell succeeds in pushing through a nomination. Ian Millhiser , writing for Vox, argued that court-packing may be the “only solution.” This may well be true; it is also, as far as solutions go, an indication of the depth of the Court’s legitimacy problem.

Of course, it’s not clear that Democrats will be able to carry through on their threat to pack the Court, even if they want to. That would require control of both houses of Congress and the White House, plus a majority convinced that court-packing would be worth the political cost to the party.

But if they do pursue this strategy, there would certainly be damage to the Court’s reputation. Many already view the Court as a partisan institution. They are right. There is a reason that Ginsburg did not retire during Trump’s presidency—or Anthony Kennedy during Barack Obama’s second term. But the Court need not be only a political institution. The justices see themselves as judges, not partisans. Their decisions occasionally defy expectations. And regardless of what the Court is doing now, it can serve as an impartial defender of important rights—or of democracy in the United States. Court-packing would completely undermine this ability, because the pretense that judges are more than partisans would be impossible to maintain.