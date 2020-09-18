All reasonable stuff on its face. But Attorney General Bill Barr seems to disagree. After all, he assigned U.S. Attorney John Durham to conduct an extensive review of Obama administration officials involved in investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including “unmaskings” related to Michael Flynn, whose prosecution for lying to FBI agents he is seeking to drop. Weren’t those just the actions of democratically accountable executive-branch officials exercising their lawful authority?

Wise Legal Theorist Barr argues that the officials of the Department of Justice are accountable, in part, because “the elected Congress can summon them to explain their decisions to the people’s representatives and to the public.” But under Attorney General Barr, the Justice Department has repeatedly stonewalled Congress. The attorney general himself long refused to testify to the House, and the Justice Department has supported Trump’s attempts to argue that allegations of misconduct against him can be pursued neither by the justice system nor via congressional investigation.

Wise Legal Theorist Bill Barr fulminates against:

taking vague statutory language and then applying it to a criminal target in a novel way that is, at a minimum, hardly the clear consequence of the statutory text.This is inherently unfair because criminal prosecutions are backward-looking. We charge people with crimes based on past conduct. If it was unknown or even unclear that the conduct was illegal when the person engaged in it, that raises real questions about whether it is fair to prosecute the person criminally for it.

The result of this, he says, is “prosecutors bringing ill-conceived charges against prominent political figures.”

Quite right. Has Attorney General Bill Barr heard this critique? He is the person who reportedly told prosecutors to consider charging violent protestors with sedition—that is, plotting to overthrow the United States government. That’s a rarely used charge, and is practically unheard-of in the case of mere violent protests. Now there is a movement that is seeking to provoke a civil war, the “boogaloo.” Federal prosecutors have charged several boogaloo adherents with violent acts over the summer, but Barr himself has been more focused on the left-wing “antifa,” a loose group that, whatever its dangers, does not have seem to have any intention of toppling the government.

Barr is also the person who has reportedly asked prosecutors to look into criminal charges against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for allowing protesters to establish a police-free zone in one section of the city over the summer, in what would almost certainly be a novel application of civil-rights laws. (Barr denies this.) And he’s the person who has rushed a decision to bring antitrust charges against Google over the objections of career lawyers. As Wise Legal Theorist Bill Barr would be quick to tell us, this is Attorney General Bill Barr’s prerogative, but it hardly exemplifies the careful, meticulous application of legal theories that he called for in the speech.