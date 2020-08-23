Read: Colleges are getting ready to blame their students

This would not be fatal if not for declining state funds, which have not returned to their pre–Great Recession levels. According to a study by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, inflation-adjusted per-student state funding has declined in 41 states since 2008. Much of this shortfall has been made up for with higher federal funding, particularly through Pell Grants to students, along with rising tuition, especially for out-of-state and international students. While the tuition costs for in-state students have remained somewhat flat, public colleges have responded to the declining state funds by admitting more affluent out-of-state students over in-state students with more limited means. So, these funding channels are dependent on enrolling students who can pay full-freight.

This leads to another problem: the business model of education. This phrase does not mean, as one might imagine, a university’s financial plan. Rather, it refers to the efforts to impose a business-style management system on the university. One of the hallmarks of this approach is treating students as customers and competing with other universities to attract those customers.

The emphasis on enticing students to enroll has led to a focus on what universities can advertise. But how does one advertise an education, or the quality of a school’s faculty? Most students are, almost by definition, not in a position to assess a professor’s expertise. Undergraduate tour guides rarely speak to the quality of teaching they experience, especially compared with that at competitor universities they have almost certainly not attended.

What a school can advertise, through glossy pamphlets, professionally produced websites, and those iconic tours, are campus amenities: rock-climbing walls, state-of-the-art gyms, and ample dining options. University leadership, looking to compete for students, promises a fun student life, in place of an educational one. And, of course, those amenities cost money.

Students keep paying because their costs are subsidized with loans. High-school seniors turn out to be fairly poor at assessing the long-term costs and benefits of taking on debt in order to briefly enjoy campus amenities. Offer them a fun time now for money paid in the future and most will take it. This is not a slight against the current generation of college students; we were all 18 once.

But even as tuitions rise, almost none of this money is funneled back into instruction or professors. Quite to the contrary, more and more instructors are poorly paid, overworked part-time adjuncts. In 1970, more than 77 percent of university faculty were full-time instructors. Today, 46 percent of faculty are part-time adjuncts; nearly 75 percent are non-tenure-track, effectively an inversion of the old system.