Adrienne LaFrance: ‘This push to open schools is guaranteed to fail’

Parents, taken collectively, are an underrecognized yet vital economic interest. According to the Brookings Institution, 41.2 million workers, a third of the entire workforce, have a child under age 18. Nearly 34 million have a child under age 14 who is likely to require some kind of supervision during virtual schooling, a task that disproportionately falls on mothers’ shoulders. COVID-19, unsurprisingly and infuriatingly, is already driving women out of the workforce. According to a recent Census Bureau report, “Around one in five (18.2%) of working-age adults said the reason they were not working was because COVID-19 disrupted their childcare arrangements,” with women three times as likely as men to report this barrier.

Of course, parents’ benefits to society go far beyond their external labor, and stay-at-home parents are also vital. Families with children are the elemental unit of a society, the reproductive cell; without healthy families, the entire enterprise unravels. And that is happening now, on a mass scale: Parents are suffering, and no relief is in sight. Researchers at the University of Oregon have warned that with the expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits, “vast numbers” of families with young children—who bear the highest child-rearing costs—may “end up having power and water turned off, running out of funds to purchase food, diapers, and other necessities, and struggling to pay for childcare or health care.”

On top of this, many parents of older children are now being forced to pay for care and learning support. According to the Urban Institute, parents who cannot work remotely (which is most of them) on average need to find nearly triple the hours of care they used to require. The institute’s report notes that since the most recent government data “suggest that families with only school-age children who regularly used paid care spent on average 11 percent of their income for such care, a doubling or tripling of costs would clearly be prohibitive.” Places such as Durham, North Carolina, and Howard County, Maryland, are offering facilitated virtual learning in some of their school buildings, with rates running from $560 to $1,300 a month. Even parents who are choosing to “pod” with other families stand to incur significant costs from materials, tutors, and other resources.

This is where a child allowance comes in. Child allowances (also known as child benefits) are nothing more than monthly per-child cash transfers from the government to guardians. The logic is simple, and the policy made sense long before anyone had heard of COVID-19: Children are expensive to raise, society needs healthy children and families, and, therefore, families—especially low-income families, who are more likely to experience instability and the attendant ills of child poverty, during a pandemic or not—deserve financial support. Child allowances are incredibly common internationally; the list of countries with allowances includes nearly the entire European Union, Canada, Australia, Argentina, and Japan. They are also incredibly effective, helping keep child-poverty rates low and contributing to everything from better health to higher test scores.