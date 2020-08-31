Viral particles hitch a ride out of our bodies on these droplets and aerosols. They travel through the air—droplets, for a few seconds; aerosols, for several minutes—and can lodge in the noses, throats, and lungs of other people. Thus conveyed by the free transit of our exhalations, the virus travels to a new host.

The goal of COVID-19 public-health guidance is to shut down this viral transit system: Good ventilation disperses aerosol clouds; distancing reduces other people’s vulnerability to these particles; masks block them from our mouths and noses.

But what if we tried to limit the production of these virus-laden particles before they even left our bodies? That’s where volume control comes in.

Talking less, more quietly, or not at all limits the manufacture of both large droplets and aerosols. When you breathe or whisper, your respiratory system doesn’t emit large droplets. Jimenez told me that, compared with yelling, quiet talking reduces aerosols by a factor of five; being completely silent reduces them by a factor of about 50. That means talking quietly, rather than yelling, reduces the risk of viral transmission by a degree comparable to properly wearing a mask.

“The truth is that if everybody stopped talking for a month or two, the pandemic would probably die off,” Jimenez said. While still emphasizing the importance of distancing, he elaborated that without any close-contact communication, it would be difficult for this virus to continue moving between people. (It’s unadvisable to test the most extreme version of this thesis by forming a silent mosh pit, or spitting in every direction when you walk down the street.)

Jimenez is not the only scientist banging the drums on Shut-Up Island. Others agree that a little bit of speech policing could go a long way to reducing viral transmission. Donald K. Milton, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, who has studied how surgical face masks can reduce viral spread, told me in an email that “silence and quiet speaking are reasonable means of intervening” to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

One of the more curious international success stories of the pandemic is Japan. While much of the world emphasized the importance of testing and tracing, Japan initially had no mass testing and no sophisticated means of contract tracing. Yet, adjusted for population, the country currently has approximately 98 percent fewer COVID-19 deaths than the United States. Much credit has gone to its crystal-clear public guidance to avoid the three C’s: closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings, including “close-range conversations.”

Derek Thompson: Social distancing is not enough

That third C deserves more amplification. Even after its transit ridership bounced back to normal, Japan reported no outbreaks on Tokyo’s famously crowded subways. The city’s trains are typically well ventilated, and Japanese people have had decades of practice wearing masks. But something else is at work here: Japanese commuters have an informal rule to avoid talking loudly on trains, if at all.