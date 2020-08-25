Until recently, democracy advocates were mostly focused on the possibility that Trump wouldn’t accept the results of a legitimate election. But now, an equally grave danger has emerged—and one that at this moment seems just as likely: There may not be a legitimate election at all.

While no election is perfectly fair, Lisel Hintz, of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, lists four indicators of a potentially compromised election: manipulation that is “pervasive, systemic, deliberate, and widespread.” Any one of these indicators, she says, should signal to observers that results were compromised. An election won by sabotaging the mail so that likely Democrats’ ballots aren’t counted, or by keeping Democratic voters from the polls via state-sponsored intimidation, would easily have all four.

“A sitting president trying to undermine the postal service so he might win an election is not something that happens in rich, developed democracies,” says University College London’s Brian Klaas, the co-author of How to Rig an Election. “It’s the kind of thing that happens in post-Soviet countries, sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East.” In the language of political science, President Donald Trump is hoping to take America from “self-enforcing democracy”—a system of government in which leaders allow fair elections and accept the results—to “competitive authoritarianism,” in which rulers allow elections, but those elections are neither fair nor free.

The good news, or at least the 2020 version of good news, is that Americans can protect the integrity of their elections without appealing to the better angels of Trump’s nature. Would-be autocrats are unlikely to be persuaded, but they can be deterred. By making it far less likely that stealing an election would work—and far more likely that those who try to would face consequences for their actions—the United States can preserve democracy this year and beyond.

Defending American democracy starts with taking advantage of one of its greatest existing strengths: its decentralized nature. Each state, territory, and district administers its own local contests with near-total independence. The federal government sets certain rules for federal elections; that authority falls to Congress, not the White House. This makes it hard for the president to undermine an election’s integrity, and easier for local officials to uphold it. Already, some states are adding secure drop boxes for ballots, recruiting additional election staff, and finding room in their budgets to ensure that the casting and collection of ballots runs as smoothly as possible during the pandemic. The less chaos that takes place on November 3, the fewer excuses the president will have to interfere with vote counting.