By July, data from the state public-health department showed that Massachusetts had achieved the vaunted goal of flattening the curve. As of this week, the test-positivity rate in Massachusetts hovered around 2 percent—a sign that testing has been adequate to detect new infections (by comparison, Texas is at about 24 percent). Cases have fallen enough that leaders in the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the infectious-disease department at Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Harvard Global Health Institute have argued that, subject to reasonable precautions, schools in my state can reopen, starting with the classrooms serving the most vulnerable learners.

Even so, our school system—after originally proposing a hybrid of distance learning and in-person classes—declared that classes would start fully remote, including for kids with disabilities, English learners, and the very youngest children. Other Massachusetts districts swiftly followed suit. These moves raise urgent questions: Why do communities trust health experts when they urge the public to wear masks and stay home, but not when they call for sending children back to school? Why did everyone do so much work in April and May if our youngest citizens, whose vulnerability to threats other than the coronavirus is so great, can’t reap the benefits in the fall?

When the surge in hospitalizations arrived in the Boston area in April, the health-care system mobilized. To clear beds, the hospital where I work shunted children to other pediatric hospitals. Our pediatric ICU became an adult ICU; our pediatric floors were repurposed for adults stricken with COVID-19. Pediatric nurses and residents bravely performed their duties in the face of uncertainty and exhaustion.

I was relieved to be able to see patients remotely, though I felt guilty for being able to do so. For weeks, my family, like most in Somerville, remained at home. My children began to fray. Afraid to be alone, afraid to fall asleep, they were fragile and demanding. We were not alone. By early May, I was physically back in the hospital, where I saw socially isolated children in true crisis. Children with disabilities who depend on specialized schools for services came to the emergency room with aggressive behaviors too dangerous to be managed at home. Other children showed escalating symptoms of anxiety and depression. Suddenly, pediatricians and child psychiatrists were noting many more eating disorders. I saw very young children who were having suicidal thoughts and adolescents who had acted on such impulses and nearly succeeded. In explaining what was happening, parents and kids alike invoked feelings of loneliness and separation. “Being at home went okay for a while,” the parent of a previously healthy middle-school student told me, “but she really started to lose it in May.”