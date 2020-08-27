Read: The NBA had it coming

What happens next is unclear. Late last night, the players held an intense meeting to decide their course of action. Although most teams wanted to continue the season, members of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers reportedly voted against doing so. The biggest star and most influential voice in the NBA is the Lakers’ LeBron James. Players are meeting again today; so are NBA officials. But if James sits out and others follow his lead, the last NBA game of this season may have already been played.

On social media and cable news, some fans and commentators depicted the players as selfish athletes who were only throwing a tantrum for the sake of virtue signaling. “The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without … consequences to themselves financially,” the White House senior adviser Jared Kushner declared this morning on CNBC.

Kushner played right into the narrative that athletes, because of their social and economic status, are a privileged class with no right to complain. It’s an ironic stance for Kushner, who grew up wealthy and gained political power because his father-in-law is the president. But the idea of telling Black athletes—or any prominent Black person—to be grateful is almost as old as racism itself.

What critics like Kushner ignore is that the NBA is a predominantly Black league, and that just because its Black players are professional athletes, that doesn’t protect them from police violence and harassment.

For instance, the Houston Rockets guard Thabo Sefolosha had his leg broken by New York City police during an encounter outside a nightclub in 2015. Sefolosha later won a $4 million settlement from the city.

In 2018, Milwaukee police confronted the Bucks’ small forward Sterling Brown in a Walgreens parking lot. Officers used a Taser on him, handcuffed him, shoved him to the ground, and pulled a gun on him. Brown filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit accusing Milwaukee’s police department of unlawful arrest and excessive force. He refused a $400,000 settlement. “I want more than just money,” he wrote recently in The Players’ Tribune. “I want cops to show respect and to be held accountable when they step out of line, especially in the neighborhoods they are supposed to serve and protect every day. If they kill a man, I want them to receive the same punishment that another guy on the street would.” Brown also lamented that until the release of body-camera footage supporting his account, “most people assumed I was just another Black man who got aggressive with the police.”

The players are all too aware of the terror Black people have experienced at the hands of the police. They also know that because of their tremendous wealth and visibility, they are in an ideal position to speak for Black men and women who don’t have the same advantages.