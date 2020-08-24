Was Blake involved in the original disturbance? What was his connection to the women? What happened before the video starts? When and why was he tased? What did officers say to him? Why was he going to the car? Why did officers shoot? Was there a gun in the car?

None of this is fully known, but regardless of what preceded the shooting, and even if Blake ignored a police command to stop, it’s nearly impossible to imagine any way that his shooting was justified. (Morally, at least. Vanishingly few police are prosecuted or convicted for acts of violence.) Wisconsin, and Kenosha in particular, has a history of police violence, as does the United States. Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement:

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight … While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.

Protests broke out in Kenosha shortly after Blake was shot. Police clashed with demonstrators, and fired tear gas to disperse them. The city declared a curfew until this morning, citing damage. That’s unlikely to be the end of the matter, and it’s easy to imagine protests spreading to other cities.

Anyone following the news for the past six months, and the past six years, has seen a numbing succession of these stories: An unarmed Black person, usually a man or boy, is shot by police. There’s a good chance he has his back turned when multiple shots are fired. The incident is caught on video. There are demonstrations demanding reforms. Then some days or weeks later, in another city, the whole thing plays out again.

The long-standing problem of police violence burst back into the center of public debate in the United States almost exactly six years ago, when Officer Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014. Yet despite the grim procession of cases that followed, the problem faded from the spotlight, overshadowed by the chaos of the Trump administration. Then, earlier this year, it reemerged, following the deaths of Taylor and Floyd, as well as the lynching by civilians of Ahmaud Arbery.

This happened despite—or maybe because of—the coronavirus pandemic. Video of a Minneapolis police officer nonchalantly killing George Floyd by placing a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes offered a vivid and undeniable illustration of how law enforcement treats Black men. Americans largely stuck in their homes provided a captive audience.

The result was an explosion of support for Black Lives Matter—particularly in one segment of the population. Black citizens didn’t need any epiphany; they were well aware of the issue. But white Americans seemed to suddenly recognize the problem. There were protests in the streets of American cities, in huge metropolises and remote villages. The demonstrations were not only unprecedentedly large but also unusually diverse.