At least 21 states have threatened to file federal lawsuits to stop DeJoy, a Donald Trump mega-donor, from changing mail procedures. Recently, DeJoy, who has said that decommissioning machines is a “normal process,” indicated that he would delay any changes until after the election. In his testimony before the Senate yesterday, DeJoy said he believed in the efficiency of mail-in voting and was committed to adopting procedures that “advance election mail, in some cases ahead of first-class mail.” These are small victories. However, I can’t stop thinking about the broader implications of DeJoy’s actions, as well as Trump’s recent threats of withholding additional funding from the USPS. Trump has made no secret of his disdain for cities and, in particular, the urban poor, who are disproportionately people of color. He embraces rural areas, where some of his most fervent defenders live. But time and time again, he and his administration show that they don’t care about the people who live here.

I saw the best and worst of people along my mail route. Some of my customers left me treats on their porch—tomatoes plucked from their garden, still warm from the sun. On the hottest days, one lady watched for me to come so she could give me an ice-cold glass of Kool-Aid. More than once, people along the route banded together to push me out of a ditch I had slid into because of icy winter roads. The job wasn’t always idyllic. Young pranksters posed a dead copperhead in a mailbox. They hid—badly—behind a clutch of beech trees so they could hear me let loose a string of expletives when I opened the lid. Once, to sign a registered letter, a drunken man came out onto his porch clad in absolutely nothing except a pair of red cowboy boots. Guns were pulled on me twice: once by a man under mental duress and another time because I snuck into a cornfield for a restroom break not realizing that it was also a pot patch.

The customers I got to know best were older and lived on the most remote sections of the route. Once a month, I stopped at one woman’s house to write out payments for her bills on the money orders that all carriers had with them. Palsy had rendered her own handwriting unreadable. “I don’t trust banks,” she often said. A retired coal miner, struggling with black-lung disease, waited at the mailbox for his prescriptions. And many people who had worked hard their entire life couldn’t go to the grocery store until their Social Security checks arrived in the mail.

Republican critiques of the post office are nothing new. They’ve lobbied to defund and privatize it for decades now, demanding that it be profitable even though it is not a business, but a government service—its existence authorized by Article I of the Constitution. In 2006, George W. Bush and the Republican-led Congress landed a devastating blow to the USPS when they pushed through the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which required the agency to pre-fund retiree benefits.