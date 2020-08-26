After my recovery, I donated plasma as part of an FDA-approved investigation, and then returned to Guinea to work with an organization that was conducting trials in hopes of finding a cure for Ebola. The results of the trials weren’t what we wanted, but they’re what the science told us. This is why basing our treatment decisions on sound data, not political persuasion, is so important.

Sadly, Sunday’s decision to authorize the use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 only continues the Trump’s administration’s gross politicization of potential treatments in this pandemic when lives are at stake. In April, the FDA granted the emergency authorization of the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine—a drug often touted by President Donald Trump—despite the absence of convincing evidence that it could effectively treat the disease. Indeed, in June, the FDA revoked its authorization, declaring that it was “unlikely to be effective.” By then, however, the drug had become a partisan flash point, and the FDA’s rushed action raised serious concerns about whether the agency was subject to political pressure in its decision making.

The reversal brought the ire of Trump, who questioned the FDA’s decision and urged the agency to “act now,” ostensibly to reauthorize the use of hydroxychloroquine. Just last week, Trump tweeted that the “deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA” is “hoping to delay” treatment decisions until after the election. The FDA had halted the emergency authorization for convalescent plasma after top federal health officials, including Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci, intervened. These officials rightly argued that the data supporting the transfusion of plasma were not robust enough to warrant emergency approval. But when the FDA reversed course Sunday, deeming the authorization “another achievement in [the] administration’s fight against [the] pandemic,” it became clear that public health is taking a back seat to politics, especially in the face of an upcoming election.

To add insult to injury, the Trump administration presented a twisted and rosy representation of the statistics from a recent non-peer-reviewed Mayo Clinic study to justify its decision. This study didn’t have a control group and wasn’t randomized—the gold standards for careful, credible research. Further, when FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn boasted that 35 out of 100 people infected with COVID-19 “would have been saved because of the administration of plasma,” he either didn’t understand the data or purposefully misrepresented them to overemphasize the observed impact. Scientists and statisticians quickly pointed out the mistruth on social media. The bewildered authors of the Mayo Clinic study themselves struggled to explain where this claim originated, as the true impact based on even their imperfect study would be substantially lower. At one point, a former FDA commissioner suggested that Hahn should issue a correction. And late on Monday night, he did, admitting, “What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction.”