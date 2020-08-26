Another AA principle—though not an official tradition—is living a day at a time. My sponsor explained it to me after a meeting in December 1997, during a walk to Starbucks so I could get an enormous cinnamon bun the size of my head. This was before Starbucks started putting the calorie counts on food.

“How am I going to stay sober forever?” I asked, and I took a bite of my cinnamon bun. “How am I going to stay sober and go back to college? How am I going to stay sober and live in the dorms? How am I going to stay sober and turn 21? How am I going to stay sober at my wedding?”

I didn’t know at the time, but young people, even if they’re single, always talk about wanting to drink at their wedding. My sponsor kindly chose not to point this out. She simply said, “You’re just going to stay sober today, just right now.”

I paused. I thought she was kidding. “Sure, sure, but what about tomorrow?”

“Maybe we’ll drink tomorrow; maybe there’ll be a nuclear apocalypse and then you and I can drink. But for today, for today, let’s just not.”

I heard some version of this formula often. An older fellow in my meetings used to say he lived “in a day-tight compartment,” the idea being that he concerned himself only with the activities of the current 24 hours.

Like so many things in AA, the “One day at a time” mantra seemed nonsensical at first and later became gospel. Thinking I can’t have a drink ever again or even I can’t have a drink this week is sometimes too much, but I can’t have a drink today is manageable. Over the past 23 years, I’ve worked to trick my brain into staying in the moment, and not dwelling on the future or the past.

Which brings me to 2020. In March, I covered the Conservative Political Action Conference, always an anxiety-inducing event for me, but especially so this year because an attendee who did a lot of glad-handing later tested positive for COVID-19. I had to quarantine for two weeks, but I didn’t think of it as two weeks; I thought of it as one day and then another day and another. The two weeks passed, but the pandemic did not. So I continued to live “in a day-tight compartment.” I still do. Every night at 8 p.m., I attend my Zoom AA meeting. Every morning, I think, Today I won’t drink and Today I’ll stay home and not contract the coronavirus.

Look, I’m as obsessed with “getting back to normal” as everyone else is, but I try not to worry about when that will be possible. I’ll lose it if I think in terms of hanging on until there’s a vaccine. Some people may find it helpful to tell themselves, It’s not forever. It’s just a few months. In my experience, though, when there’s no firm deadline for the end of an ordeal—and no one really knows when the pandemic will end—it’s better to focus on getting through the day. Life isn’t lived two weeks from now, or two months from now. Life exists in the moment and nowhere else.