The victims of the disagreement are the families of the murdered. They are demanding that the U.S. commit to not seeking the death penalty and prosecute the men forthwith. “It has been six years since Steven and the other kids were murdered,” Art Sotloff, Steven’s father, told me. “It has been nothing but agony for everybody. We can’t wait for this to happen.”

The families have grieved privately for years, but they have begun speaking up recently out of fear that Kotey and Elsheikh will elude justice altogether. The impasse has already allowed the two men to stall for more than a year—and in that time the memories of witnesses have faded, along with public outrage over the murders. Wait long enough, the families fear, and the United States will just punt the case to Britain, where courts hand down much shorter sentences, sometimes just a few years. The families also remember that the Taliban successfully negotiated the release of five senior prisoners in Guantánamo Bay in exchange for U.S. Army Private Bowe Bergdahl. Many things could happen and pervert a normal course of justice.

“If anyone deserves to die, it’s these guys,” Carl Mueller, Kayla Mueller’s father, told me. It is hard to convey how twisted the ISIS kidnappers were. They collected hostages for reasons that could fairly be called psychopathic. They abused them recreationally. They raped female hostages, including Mueller. And they taunted the families of their victims—demanding enormous sums of money, or prisoner swaps, with full knowledge that the only outcome of this process would be the death of those families’ children. ISIS never even revealed the burial site of the victims’ remains.

Kotey and Elsheikh have spent the past two years without giving the parents of the deceased even the small consolation and finality of knowing what really happened in the last days of their children’s lives, or of knowing where their bodies are buried. “We know so very little,” Marsha Mueller, Kayla’s mother, told me. “Those horrible people are still harming us today.” That these suspects are not begging daily for the chance to rectify this situation, and to answer any question they can, suggests to me that they have no remorse.

The families are asking the Trump administration for nothing more than the opportunity to let Kotey and Elsheikh defend themselves—and then, if their defense fails, they can spend the rest of their lives in solitary penance for what they did. “Personally, I don’t have a problem with the death penalty,” Carl Mueller said. “But if they get killed, they think they get the treasures of martyrdom. I never wanted them to be executed.” “I could not kill an insect,” Marsha Mueller said. James Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, is even more adamant. “I do not want to stoop to [killing],” she told me. “Violence creates more violence. But I think they should be held for the rest of their lives.”