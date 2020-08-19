Read: A new solution to climate science’s biggest mystery

Whether we have any chance of avoiding catastrophic climate disruption will be decided this November. The Trump administration rolled back nearly every climate action taken by Obama and will double down on those policies in a second term. The United States will withdraw from the Paris Agreement the day after the November election and will reenter the agreement and pursue urgent climate action only if Biden wins in November.

If the fate of American democracy is on the ballot in November, so too is the future of the planet. It is one more way that the stakes could not be higher in this election.

Yet with a pandemic raging, the economy cratering, and systemic racism finally receiving the attention it deserves, there is considerable risk that a Biden administration and its allies in Congress will follow the lead of the Obama administration and prioritize other pressing issues over the need for climate action. If climate action is not a top priority—and one that results in new laws that commit the United States to decarbonization of its economy and allow it to provide global leadership on climate action—no other accomplishment will matter in the long run.

At this point, the public is so familiar with the acceleration of climate change that it may dismiss the dire warnings as dreary weather reports. The facts bear repeating.

The past five years have been the hottest on record; 19 of the hottest 20 years have occurred since 2001. Polar ice and glaciers are melting. Coral reefs and rainforests are disappearing. Hurricane season comes earlier and more intensely, and every year brings 100-year storms.

If we fail to limit greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030, searing heat, widespread drought, destructive storms, and coastal flooding will become even more common. Rising oceans will envelop coastal cities such as Miami, New York, Boston, New Orleans, and Houston. The Pentagon predicts that mass migration and climate refugees will lead to widespread political instability.

Avoiding this fate should be reason enough for the United States to take decisive action on climate early in a Biden administration. Climate action also will have a significant effect on the frequency of future pandemics and the stability of the economy—and Americans who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color will suffer the worst consequences as climate disruption exacerbates existing economic inequality and magnifies health disparities that plague poorer communities.

Biden appears to understand: He has made clean-energy investment a central plank of his “Build Back Better” platform. His ambitious proposals, if enacted by Congress, would substantially reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in the United States over the next decade and put the country on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, goals the country must reach to limit climate change.