I am pretty sure my new friend was going to roll out a theory I’d read in militia chat rooms and heard in “patriot” meetings: that Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment creates two levels of citizenship—“sovereign citizens,” meaning white males, who were already citizens before the amendment was adopted, and “Fourteenth Amendment citizens,” meaning women and members of racial minorities. “Sovereign citizens” are subject only to the “organic Constitution,” which is usually described as the document drawn up in Philadelphia plus the Bill of Rights. Their rights are God-given. “Fourteenth Amendment citizens” occupy a lower rung. Their privileges and immunities come by grace of government and can be revoked. U.S. courts have no jurisdiction over the “sovereign” (different factions disagree about why, but agree that this is so).

Here’s the language that myth misinterprets: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

It’s not really unclear. Born here? Check. Subject to U.S. and state jurisdiction? Check. Citizen? You got it.

Second-class status? No.

But even before the amendment entered the Constitution in 1868, a determined attempt—largely powered by white men infuriated at losing their supremacy—had been made to convince Americans that it must mean something other than equal citizenship for all.

Indeed, the fight against equal citizenship can be traced, chillingly enough, to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. On April 11, 1865, the southern firebrand John Wilkes Booth stood among a crowd outside the White House while President Lincoln gave a short address on the reconstruction of the former Confederate states. His plan for Louisiana did not include the vote for Black Americans there. “It is also unsatisfactory to some that the elective franchise is not given to the colored man,” Lincoln said. “I would myself prefer that it were now conferred on the very intelligent, and on those who serve our cause as soldiers.”

At this, Booth turned to his co-conspirator Lewis Powell and said, “That means nigger citizenship. That is the last speech he will ever make.” Three days later, on Good Friday, Booth shot Lincoln dead at Ford’s Theatre.

The idea of shared citizenship—of the Fourteenth Amendment’s promise of what one of its proponents, Representative John Bingham, had called “one country, one Constitution, and one people”—is still resisted by those to whom the idea is literally unimaginable. When Hiram Revels, an American-born Black man from Mississippi, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1861, Democratic opponents delayed his swearing-in for two days with the claim that he had not been a citizen for the required seven years. Their kindred spirits have asked over and over whether one group or another—the formerly enslaved, Chinese Americans, American-born children of undocumented immigrants—could possibly be American citizens. Could they vote? Could they be president? Are you serious? What is the point of citizenship if anyone can have it?