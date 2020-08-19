Like Clinton and Kerry, Biden entered adulthood in the ’60s, so it’s no surprise that in the past he’s linked his biography to the decade’s political struggles. Last summer, Biden told donors at a fundraiser that “I got involved in the civil-rights movement as a kid.”

But that was an exaggeration. In reality, Biden’s early political career was shaped as much by the white backlash against racial integration—a backlash that led Biden to abandon his support of school busing in the mid-’70s—as by the civil-rights movement. A generation ago, when Black Americans enjoyed less influence in the Democratic Party, Biden might have gotten away with depicting himself as a civil-rights champion. After all, Clinton boasted about his lifelong dedication to civil rights at the 1992 convention only months after leaving the campaign trail to execute a mentally disabled Black man.

In this year’s primary, however, Biden faced much greater scrutiny, particularly from two of his Black opponents—Kamala Harris and Cory Booker—who highlighted his opposition to school integration and his friendship with segregationists in an attempt to pry away his Black support. Although Harris and Booker failed to win over most of Biden’s Black voters, they made it impossible for him to portray himself as a child of the civil-rights movement. In fact, Michelle Obama may have subtly gestured to Biden’s problematic history on race Monday night, when she said that “Joe is not perfect” but he has shown the “ability to learn and grow.”

In the past, Biden has tied his biography to Vietnam too. In January, he told supporters that the war was “what got me involved in public life over 50 years ago.” But if Biden’s boosters have avoided his civil-rights record in their convention speeches, they’ve avoided Vietnam as well. One reason may be that Biden, like Donald Trump, evaded military service with multiple draft deferments. Another may be that while Biden opposed the war in Vietnam, he supported the war in Iraq. Which means that on foreign policy, as on race, the arc of Biden’s public career does not easily align with the Democratic Party’s current mood.

The result has been a convention that tells a story about Biden’s life history without situating it in American history. The absence is particularly striking at a moment when advocates for racial justice—by challenging Confederate statues, campaigning for reparations, and describing 1619 as America’s real founding—are giving historical debates new prominence. Last night, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered a glimpse of what it might mean for Democrats to incorporate this historical perspective into their political vision. She called on her party to “repair the wounds of racial injustice,” recognize America’s history of “colonization,” and create “systems of immigrant and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past.”