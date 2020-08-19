The biases against Harris are not reducible to the racism that afflicted Barack Obama plus the sexism and misogyny that Hillary Clinton encountered—gender biases that women as much as men often harbor. One of the key lessons of intersectionality theory, developed by the scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, is that Harris will be susceptible to unique forms of prejudice—from white men and women—directed specifically at Black as well as Asian women.

As an Asian American woman, Harris will have to contend with a noxious, prescriptive stereotype that demands she be docile and attentive. As a Black woman, she will face a particular constellation of bigotry that the scholar Moya Bailey and her collaborators refer to as “misogynoir.” One form it takes is the expectation that Black women of a certain age be mammies. According to this “controlling image,” as the sociologist Patricia Hill Collins has called it, Black women must be kind, caring, considerate, nurturing, and cheerful.

Many parts of the electorate are liable to be excessively hard on Black women who do not conform to such norms of maternal care. Harris, who does not have children of her own (though she is said to be close with her stepchildren), will doubtless fall prey to the prejudiced sense that she is somehow less caring than she ought to be. Suspicion will attach to Harris’s formidable intellect and her beautifully eviscerating style of questioning, under which Brett Kavanaugh has withered. People will point to her notorious clash with Biden onstage to justify the feeling that she is not a team player. And, of course, she will be labeled too ambitious.

Given how she will be attacked, I want to be fully supportive. But I must admit that my heart sank when I initially learned of Biden’s pick last week. Not only had I hoped for a more progressive candidate—Elizabeth Warren or Stacey Abrams—but his choice of Harris seemed particularly ill-suited to the current political moment. With so much valuable momentum building toward police reform or even, as I hope, defunding, Biden’s selection of a tough former prosecutor seemed to defy the perception that he has been shifting leftward.

Harris was more progressive than some prosecutors, but much less so than others—and in this country, it’s arguably reasonable to blanch at anyone attracted to a prosecutorial role in our broken criminal-justice system. Harris, like many others, repeatedly failed to pursue allegations of police brutality and wrongful shootings during her tenure. She, like many others, did far too little to support trans people as they suffered in inhumane conditions, denied their fundamental right to gender-confirmation surgery while incarcerated. She also pursued so-called truants, to the potential detriment of these children’s parents, who were disproportionately poor, nonwhite, and vulnerable.