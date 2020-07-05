Read: RIP summer camp

I’ve always said that a day at camp is like two weeks in real life. Every emotion, friendship, and romantic feeling is amplified. On those campgrounds, an extraordinary, emotional magic takes place. Some of my most vivid and fondest memories are of my days at camp. And those memories are the foundation of so much continued joy. The relationships are carried over into the real world, strengthened and forged by the bonds of camp, so that even now, as an adult, some of my dearest friends are those I met 30 years ago. So to think that thousands of kids won’t get to have their moments this summer is a difficult thing to wrap my head around.

Camps of all kinds—day, overnight, sports, etc.—have postponed opening day or been canceled altogether. And for camp people, when camp goes, so goes the summer.

Mark Steinmetz

For those who can still attend, it’ll feel a little strange. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has its guidelines on how camps can execute a safe summer-camp experience. The American Camp Association has its own. So does each state and each camp. Some suggestions include a no-in, no-out policy, which eliminates those beloved trips into the real world for bowling, visits to state parks, and the viciously competitive basketball or soccer games against a rival camp. That rule also means the staff can’t enjoy nights out at the local bar or days off unwinding in the nearest big town or beach. Social-distancing requirements mean bunk beds might be a no-no, removing the exhilaration of sleeping five and a half feet up on a narrow cot with the risk of rolling off and crashing onto the cabin floor. And what is a campfire like when you have to be six feet apart? If kids can’t throw their arms around one another during campfire sing-alongs, what’s the point?

In these circumstances, many parents will choose to keep their kids at home—or have no choice but to keep their kids at home. And they should dampen their expectations too. They simply won’t be able to do for their children all that a camp counselor does. Kids need guidance, love, and inspiration from an adult who isn’t bound to them by blood. A strong camper-counselor friendship does more for a kid’s confidence than any amount of praise from Mom or Dad.

Camp is an escape—from the everyday, from the routines imposed by parental figures and school administrators. It’s a place that teaches us to cope with stress and adversity. Camp helped me accept myself—and others.

This strange summer will stand out as the one with the masks and the advice to keep a safe distance from best friends, that time when we pined wistfully for camp food, the smell of the lake, and the adventures only youthful independence in the woods can provide.

Mark Steinmetz

