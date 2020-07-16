What the epithet means, however—and to whom it applies—is already being contested. On one side sit people who define Trumpism as a form of intolerance, a disrespect for the rules that undergird American democracy. On the other sit people who define Trumpism as a form of oppression, a manifestation of the fact that the rules undergirding American democracy are saturated with racial, gender, and class bias. The debate between these two views will shape the relationship between the activist left and the political center for years to come.

You can see the outlines of the first anti-Trump position—Trumpism as intolerance—in last week’s much-discussed “Letter on Justice and Open Debate,” published by Harper’s Magazine. The authors call Trump “a real threat to democracy” and an ally of “the forces of illiberalism.” But they worry that illiberal tendencies are also growing on the left, which is creating “its own brand of dogma or coercion” that threatens “democratic inclusion.” The authors don’t claim that leftist intolerance poses as grave a threat as the populism of the right. But the implication is that Trumpism is not simply a right-wing phenomenon. It’s a form of intolerance—a willingness to violate the norms of liberal-democratic fair play—that transcends ideological divides. As Yascha Mounk, one of the letter’s signers and an Atlantic contributing writer, argues in an introduction to his new journal, Persuasion, “The primary threat to liberal democracy is posed by the populist right” but the “values of a free society” also “are losing their luster among significant parts of the left.”

Mounk and others of similar mind are proposing an updated version of what Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. in 1949 famously called the “vital center,” in a book of the same name. Schlesinger’s argument was that both the fascist right and the communist left shared common totalitarian features. It was thus necessary for liberals and conservatives who believed in a free society to recognize that, whatever their policy differences, they shared a broad ideological camp: the vital center. Substitute Trumpism for totalitarianism, and you can detect the same impulse in the work of those writers who define Trumpism as a species of intolerance that manifests itself on both the left and the right.

In contrast, influential progressives are defining Trumpism not as intolerance but as oppression, and thus, necessarily, the province of those who enjoy racial, gender, or class privilege. After the Harper’s letter was published, another group of commentators wrote a response titled “A More Specific Letter on Justice and Open Debate.” This group—“started by journalists of color with contributions from the larger journalism, academic and publishing community,” according to the letter—accused the Harper’s signatories of failing to “deal with the problem of power: who has it and who does not.” The Harper’s letter never uses the words Black, white, brown, or trans. The response (which, granted, is longer) uses them at least four dozen times. It claims that the Harper’s signers are using the supposed intolerance of members of historically oppressed groups as an excuse for their own “unwillingness to dismantle systems that keep people like them in and the rest of us out.”