These decisions affirm the rule of law, asserting that the president is, at the end of the day, like any other American citizen, and does not have the sweeping immunity he claims. But they are blows more against the executive in general than against Trump himself, at least for now. In both cases, the Court’s rulings send cases back to lower courts, where they are likely to simmer until after Election Day. In the Manhattan case, the decision opens the door for the president’s lawyers to register new objections. Even if that moves quickly, it’s probably too late for a prosecutor to get the documents and bring a serious case before the election. In the House case, the justices remanded back to the lower courts, which also means more legal wrangling—at a time when Congress’s work is probably nearly finished until after voting.

David A. Graham: Trump’s obstruction letter

It’s too cynical to say that what happens after the election doesn’t matter. Perhaps Trump will someday face criminal liability for financial crimes in New York, although no charges have yet been brought. (There are allegations of widespread past fraud, including some bolstered by documents provided to the Times by Mary Trump, the president’s niece, who will next week publish a tell-all memoir.) But a delayed decision surely matters less: It deprives voters of information they might use to cast their ballot in November, and if Trump wins a second term, he will never be directly accountable to voters again.

As for the financial disclosures, it’s unclear whether there’s any way to compel Trump to release them in a timely manner either. Congress or some other entity could try suing, which would send the matter right to court, where it would be promptly bottled up, probably past November. As I have written, the court system has not recognized the urgency of dealing with a president who has little regard for rule of law, choosing instead to operate on the same dilatory schedule it usually does.

David A. Graham: Trump has successfully gamed the courts

One of Trump’s greatest insights into the presidency has been the power of simply saying no. (It’s not a privilege he affords others.) Since Democrats took over the House in 2019, they have attempted a range of oversight measures, many of them straightforwardly political but within their traditional power. In response, the White House has generally just refused to follow its legal obligations. One thread led to the Trump v. Mazars case, about congressional subpoenas. Another led to Trump’s impeachment. The administration did blink on both releasing aid to Ukraine and then releasing a summary of a call with the Ukrainian president, but it refused to cooperate with the process of impeachment. White House lawyers bluntly announced their intention to stonewall, and while that earned the president an additional count of impeachment for obstruction, it sort of worked: The House didn’t get to hear from all the witnesses or see all the documents it wanted to. (Of course, even if it had, it’s unlikely that would have changed the outcome of the Senate trial—although the information it might have obtained or shared might have altered public perceptions.)