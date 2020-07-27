The amount of effort required to accomplish just a few minutes of school discouraged learning. And the assignments were not nearly as comprehensive as we were used to; they barely brushed over new concepts. I know this because the teachers told us so. They did the best they could and so did we, but the whole situation was infuriating. And, unlike homeschooling, where parents can come up with hands-on learning techniques and trips, we were constantly tied to a screen.

My work life was equally scattered. I woke up early, got in a few hours on the computer, then turned to my kids’ schooling. Purchasing groceries, cooking dinner, cleaning our home, or anything else happened catch-as-catch-can. Exhausted, I would have slept well every night, if I weren’t wondering how I was going to get it all done again the next day.

My family finally found some semblance of a routine about a month before school ended. We limped to the finish line and celebrated with ice cream. But I don’t want to do it again.

That said, I’m fully aware of how blessed I am: I have work. My job is flexible; in fact, I chose it because it was so conducive to parenting multiple children. I often wondered aloud what I would have done during the school year if I also had little kids old enough to be mobile—even destructive—but too young to be entertained by a television or an iPad (i.e., an electronic babysitter).

Other families I know struggled because they didn’t have computers, or they had to constantly fight their child’s lack of interest or inability to learn online. I found virtual school to be difficult for my youngest child, who is 6. Young children learn best through play, which online learning cannot begin to mimic.

The mother of a child in my son’s kindergarten class works full time, in 10-hour shifts, and when quarantine began, had to put her child in a day care so she could continue working. She and her son left the house at 6 a.m., got home around 6 p.m., ate dinner, then tried to do all of the schoolwork. They fell asleep drained, only to do it all again the next day. That’s no life for her or her child.

A few weeks ago, the county where I live emailed prospective parents their tentative reopening plan: Administrators wrote that because “face-to-face, in-person instruction with a teacher provides the best environment for the development of the whole child, including meeting the needs of the student’s social, emotional, and intellectual development,” in-person learning would resume with enhanced safety measures. However, parents who are uneasy about their child returning can choose online learning. I thought it was a good plan—better than the ones I’ve seen proposed by other school districts across the country.

