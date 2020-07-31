In other words, as long as America proves capable of delivering a safe and effective vaccine to its citizens, it will contain the coronavirus. Without a doubt, some Americans will refuse to get vaccinated. But their number is likely to be too small to defeat the effort to end the pandemic. “If anything,” Jeffrey Flier, the Higginson Professor of Physiology and Medicine at Harvard University and a former dean of its medical school, told me, “you are more likely to have fights over who gets to access it first.”

When I called Flier to ask how worried we should be about people refusing to take a vaccine for COVID-19, the question did not surprise him. Without skipping a beat, he rattled off a long list of factors that might drive a significant minority of Americans to refuse the shot. As recent months show, a general skepticism about science and scientists has now deeply infected the American mainstream. A lot of people, Flier warned, fear that ”these scientists want to control my life.” Among many Americans, this mistrust of scientists is compounded by an even stronger distrust of authority. Some people, Flier worried, would reject any medical treatment offered by the government—especially if it involved some form of mandate.

Others may refuse the vaccine for more calculated reasons. Since younger people are less susceptible to dying or falling gravely ill, for example, they may decide that the vaccine isn’t worth the trouble. Many Americans may worry about whether a new vaccine that was developed at unprecedented speed could really be safe. Thinking that they are being used as guinea pigs, they might decide to await the impact of mass immunizations.

Other researchers with whom I spoke echoed many of the same concerns about people’s possible resistance to taking a vaccine, especially if its rollout is botched. To avoid such mistakes, Michele Andrasik and Chris Beyrer, who are among the leaders of the COVID-19 Prevention Network, an initiative by the National Institutes of Health, have already started to test different messages for communicating the benefits of immunization to the public. As Beyrer told me, early results indicate that an emphasis on the importance of the vaccine for revitalizing local communities will be crucial. “A lot of people are feeling very isolated,” he said, “so we are building a lot around solidarity: ‘We are all in this together!’”

Because of the influence of the anti-vaxxer movement, the vaccination rate for measles has dropped so low in certain areas of the country that children from Brooklyn to Santa Monica have contracted the potentially life-threatening disease. It is natural to fear that the same could happen with the coronavirus. But this ignores the fundamental differences between the two diseases. “You can’t just take the anti-vaxxer mentality you see with measles,” Flier told me, “and apply it to the situation we face with COVID.”