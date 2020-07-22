2. Make large numbers of these absentee ballots available at every polling place on early-voting days and on Election Day—but especially at those precincts where long lines can reasonably be expected

3. Let voters whose absentee ballot did not arrive in the mail get one at the polling place, where they can fill it out on the spot—or take it somewhere nearby to do so—then deposit it in a safe receptacle at the polling place. Give them a separate line at polling places, to shorten the one for those with no problems. This strategy worked well in Kenton County, Kentucky, in its primary.

4. Allow any voter who fears waiting in line for hours the option of filling out an absentee ballot and submitting it at the polling place. Voters would have to attest, under penalty of perjury, that they are qualified to vote in that precinct.

5. In states that require signatures on absentee ballots to be notarized, recruit local notaries to provide their service at the polling places where long lines and delays are expected.

6. Urge high schools, colleges, and universities to recruit students to act as poll workers. Train them at the schools, and give them credit for their service.

In addition, here are two steps Congress should take, either in separate legislation or in a COVID-19 recovery package:

1. Direct funds specifically to election officials to put up large numbers of drop boxes accessible to voters to hand-deliver their mail ballots—something now done in many states, including Washington, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Colorado.

2. Require the Postal Service to postmark all ballots sent by mail. Currently, some mail is delivered without a postmark, which means that election officials cannot tell whether a late-arriving ballot was mailed before polls closed.

These steps will not solve all potential election problems. State and local governments need a massive increase in funds to build out the infrastructure needed to process and count the huge number of votes by mail that will come in this year, which could well mean no definitive election result for days after polls close. States and counties should review their election laws to make sure they can implement the ideas above well enough to pull off a credible and competent election. But wherever voting-rights advocates can find practical methods to avoid the disarray that accompanied the Wisconsin and Georgia primary voting, states need to implement them.

G. Alan Tarr: Five common misconceptions about the electoral college

Congress, too, could play a constructive role by holding hearings on the Electoral Count Act and, ideally, enact revisions before November. Among them could be providing more flexibility for electors to cast their votes, adjusting subsequent deadlines if vote counting is not complete by the December deadlines, and offering better guidelines on resolving contested electoral slates. For example, if some states do not end up having their electoral votes counted, will 270 votes still be required to declare a presidential winner? Congress must plan for all possibilities. That includes the prospects that the pandemic may bar Congress from holding sessions on the crucial dates, starting with swearing in members on January 3. Even if congressional procedures currently in use in the House for remote voting by proxy remain, they in no way cover convening a new Congress, where no rules exist, much less all of the members taking their oath of office. The Senate, meanwhile, has no contingency plan at all.

If Americans are lucky, none of the nightmare scenarios will happen. That glitches will occur in the administration of the November elections is a near certainty. But voters can hope that the margin in the presidential race—and in House and Senate contests—will be wide enough to banish any doubts about who won. But a democracy cannot rely on luck. Hard work is necessary now to make sure plans are in place—just in case.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.