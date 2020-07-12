While in law school, Hulbutta drafted amicus briefs for Sharp v. Murphy, a Supreme Court case that similarly hinged on the question of whether Congress had disestablished the Muscogee reservation or whether the tribe and federal government, not the state, maintained criminal jurisdiction over those lands. After Gorsuch recused himself, that case ended in a 4–4 deadlock last year. (The Cherokee journalist Rebecca Nagle has a wonderful podcast about it.) Hulbutta remembers listening to the state attorneys’ fearmongering about how non-Native lives would be uprooted and controlled by a tribe—scared, perhaps, that the Muscogees, Cherokees, Choctaws, Chickasaws, and Seminoles would do to Americans what Americans had done to them, an expression of the American id fit for a Jordan Peele flick. “It helped remind me that Native people and advocates on behalf of tribes and other Native interests have a lot to do in the realm of educating others,” she recalled.

Adam Serwer: The Roberts court completes Trump’s cover-up

Hulbutta traced her own family story to the far end of the Trail of Tears for me. Her Muscogee Creek great-grandmother, Katie McCosar, was born in Oklahoma Indian territory after her parents were removed from their homeland in what is now Alabama. When she was a little girl, McCosar and her brother were taken to an Indian boarding school, designed to “kill the Indian, and save the man,” in the words of the Army captain who founded the system. When she was 9 or 10, McCosar and her brother ran away, back to the Muscogee Creek Nation. She later married a medicine man named George. They lived on the family allotment, 180 acres, with no car, and spoke not a lick of English—only the Muscogee language. Hulbutta’s mother was abandoned by her own mother and raised on her grandmother’s land until she was 6. She remembers walking with McCosar three or four miles into town, translating so that her grandmother could buy groceries. “She instilled in my mom the importance of never selling or leasing our allotment,” Hulbutta told me. “We might not have many other resources, but we do have that land. Our ancestors worked very hard to get that land, and that was the promise on the other side that we should keep with us for time immemorial.” Hulbutta’s full name—Mari Kate Hulbutta—honors her great-grandmother. “That’s part of why this opinion is so important on a personal level.”

Hulbutta’s history—and that of so many other Native people—is what Gorsuch and the Court affirmed. In the short term, the decision means that McGirt will likely be retried in federal court, where other Native people prosecuted by the state for crimes committed on Creek land may also have their cases reviewed. Tribes and state and local governments will strike new agreements to address issues such as criminal jurisdiction, gaming, and tobacco sales, among others. It will be easier for the Muscogee Creek to bring land back into trust. Some Native people might even protest paying state taxes, arguing that they reside on a reservation where the state has no taxation authority. The Oklahoma congressional delegation will, according to attorneys familiar with these issues, work with tribes to draft legislative text to clarify boundaries of land and jurisdiction. Congress has broken treaties for most of its existence. Someday soon, it may have to help make them work. But in the era of divided government, who knows how long that will take. For now, what’s really changed is that, for the first time in decades, tribes might just get a fair day in court. As a result, Hulbutta will have a much simpler time describing where she comes from: Indian territory.

“I am hopeful about what [Gorsuch] has to say in the future; at this point I would consider him an ally to tribes,” she said. “But I wouldn’t put too much faith into any single one of the U.S. Supreme Court justices.”

“At the end of the day, it would be hard for any Native person to trust the United States Supreme Court,” I responded, with a laugh.

“Yeah,” Hulbutta replied. “Exactly.”

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.