Despite serious public-health concerns, Tulane and other campuses are slated to reopen for in-person instruction in the fall. Students will get infected, and universities will rebuke them for it; campuses will close, and students will be blamed for it. Relying on the self-control of young adults, rather than deploying the public-health infrastructure needed to control a disease that spreads easily among people who live, eat, study, and socialize together, is not a safe reopening strategy—and yelling at students for their dangerous behavior won’t help either.

Tulane officials are only saying what their counterparts on other campuses appear to be thinking. In college towns across the country this spring, university administrators railed against students who attended large off-campus parties; in some communities, police intervened. In one recent survey of 70 universities, more than half reported they were considering updating their codes of conduct—or had already done so—to require compliance with social-distancing measures. Like Tulane, some are threatening “swift and severe” disciplinary action for students who flout the guidelines.

The increasing number of coronavirus cases among young adults, with outbreaks tied to bars and house parties, has shaped what has become a common narrative about the coronavirus pandemic: Careless 20-somethings are ruining life for the rest of us. Deborah Birx, the government’s coronavirus-response coordinator, said earlier this month that officials were surprised by the increase in infections among people ages 18 to 35 after they had been “so good and so disciplined through March and April.” According to Birx, when young people saw photos on social media of their friends having a good time, “they all went out and about.” As the federal government spectacularly fails to contain the virus, young partygoers have become the latest scapegoat for America’s pandemic woes.

Americans are making decisions every day about coronavirus risk and social contact, but people’s calculations are not all the same. Risk taking typically peaks during young adulthood, when people are most responsive to the rewards of a risky choice. During the pandemic, young people face different risks from older adults: Although the former may transmit the virus to others, they are at substantially lower risk of complications from coronavirus infection than older people—but at far greater risk of psychiatric disorders that can be triggered or worsened by social isolation. People feel lonely when they experience a mismatch between the relationships they want and those they have. In a pandemic, that discrepancy may be greatest for college students, who are experiencing the yawning gap between dorm life and quarantine life. “A lot of people are calling attention to coronavirus because it’s right in front of us,” an 18-year-old named Audrey told NPR earlier this month. “But at the same time, teens’ depression rate—it’s a silent threat.” The issue isn’t that young people are universally unconcerned about the pandemic; it’s that they realize it’s not the only—or even the greatest—risk they face.