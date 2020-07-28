These invasions echo similar events that took place in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., on June 1, when officials from various federal law-enforcement agencies, acting on an order given by Barr, cleared peaceful protesters from the area in the early evening. That action was followed a short time later by the president walking across the park to pose for a picture holding a Bible in front of Saint John’s Church. The episode was roundly condemned, including by former Trump-administration officials, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff later apologized for allowing himself to be anywhere near it. Barr equivocated about what exactly happened that day, but admitted to giving the park-clearing order.

No less shocking last week was the revelation of the government’s attempt to take Michael Cohen back into custody after being released to home confinement for the purpose of minimizing spread of the coronavirus. The government’s position was that to avoid being re-incarcerated, Cohen would have to honor a condition of release giving up his First Amendment rights to criticize the president. Judge Alvin Hellerstein found the condition to have been imposed for retaliatory purposes. Although the hearing did not clarify where this condition came from, at issue is an action of the Bureau of Prisons, which operates under the attorney general. This hearing concerning Cohen followed an earlier effort to violate the First Amendment by an unsuccessful Department of Justice action to enjoin publication of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book, which contained facts embarrassing to the president. The obvious purpose of both efforts was to avoid publicizing information that would highlight the president’s unfitness for office.

Barr has also been vocal in advancing other highly dubious legal positions central to Trump’s reelection campaign. One of those concerns the efficacy of mail-in voting, which is used in some form in every state, and is presently the primary means of voting in a number of states. Barr, following Trump’s lead, has asserted the claim, bereft though it is of empirical support, that such voting methods are prone to fraud by foreign actors. Trump, meanwhile, relies on such assertions to reserve judgment on whether he will accept the outcome of the election if he loses.

Barr also has spoken up repeatedly, and his Department of Justice has at times intervened, concerning conduct restrictions imposed on churches in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. In service to Trump’s oft-stated desire to get the economy reopened quickly, and also perhaps appealing to religious voters, Barr’s actions here again reflect an unconservative disregard for the preeminence of state and local government in addressing public-health issues. Similar efforts to undermine such restrictions have been rejected twice by the Supreme Court.