These events offer a reminder of how much discretionary power every American president exercises—and why voters shouldn’t give the job to someone whose instincts are fundamentally authoritarian.

Of the many Americans who are rightly appalled at what has happened in Portland, some are directing their frustrations at the federal government’s organizational chart. Much as Trump’s anti-immigrant policies have fueled the movement to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, another branch of DHS, the involvement of Homeland Security agents in Portland have renewed calls to abolish the whole department. The hashtag #abolishDHS is trending. The historian and journalist David M. Perry argues for dismantling DHS as a way to “tyranny-proof” the White House. Those who opposed DHS from the start are saying “I told you so.” The argument could easily move off of Twitter and into the mainstream. Eventually, “Abolish ICE” became orthodoxy among progressives—to the point that, during presidential debates last year, a number of Democratic candidates took the dubious and politically self-destructive position of calling for the decriminalization of unlawful border crossings.

The only thing that needs to be abolished is the Trump administration. When the president is bent on using executive power for purely political ends, the specifics of the executive-branch organizational chart do not matter.

Quinta Jurecic and Benjamin Wittes: Nothing can justify the attack on Portland

I worked as an assistant secretary at DHS under President Barack Obama, and I’ve seen some of the department’s flaws more closely than many of its critics have. It was formed to unify a large and dispersed civil-defense apparatus that had been tested on 9/11 and deemed to have flunked. The new department’s mission was never clearly spelled out. Its name is vaguely propagandistic, to say the least. The Bush administration and congressional Republicans could have just called it the “Department of Domestic Preparedness” or even “Civil Defense”; both phrases were in the policy lingo long before 9/11.

From its creation until 2005, the focus of DHS was counterterrorism; after Hurricane Katrina, the department shifted to an “all-hazards” approach that included terrorism as well as climate disasters, cybersecurity, and pandemics. More changes came under the Obama administration, which ended immigration programs that were at odds with local sentiment and installed leaders at CBP and ICE who were competent and sensible and not aspiring totalitarians.

When the department and its component agencies are working, Americans don’t hear about them: People get on planes, come through borders, receive disaster-relief funds, become U.S. citizens without much fanfare. At DHS’s best, it ensures the secure flow of people, goods, and ideas to and from the United States. But one of its primary functions—making decisions about who can enter the country and enforcing laws that keep some people out—is difficult and potentially heartbreaking under any president. Some criticism of the department is primarily a condemnation of the difficult jobs that it was created to perform.