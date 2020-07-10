The UI expansion has also given workers the breathing room to wait for a good job, rather than settling for a bad fit out of desperation. The money “is allowing me to be a little bit choosier, especially with the nature of my work, where you build relationships,” Brittany Griebling, a clinical social worker in Tucson, Arizona, told me. “I want a job where I can stay for several years, because picking up and moving around a lot as a therapist is problematic for your clients.” She said she was making the most she had ever made while unemployed, despite having a doctorate.

In addition, the UI bump has allowed workers to stay at home when finding a job might be dangerous or otherwise untenable. Many workers I interviewed said that the fear of falling ill outweighed the trauma of unemployment. Others indicated that the UI bump had helped them negotiate the loss of their child care, another daunting barrier to finding a new gig. “I’m terrified to go anywhere to interview for a job,” said Callison, who wants to work in public health. “And honestly, child care is an issue because of the virus right now. I’m not super available to take phone calls or do interviews.” The boost has given workers some purchase, some bargaining power. “It has definitely made me realize that I don’t want to be underpaid and underappreciated and potentially contracting a disease for a job that’s only $15 an hour,” Fatora told me.

More money has also given recipients space—emotional, financial, and psychological, assuaging their feelings of precarity during a time of death, disease, and civil strife. “I’ve lived my entire adult life without having any sort of safety net,” said Rachael Cottle, a laid-off bartender in Phoenix, now the site of a massive coronavirus spike. “Just having a little bit of security takes a lot of the burden off. I know that I’ll be able to pay for everything I need. It’s improved my quality of life quite a bit, in terms of stress and not worrying about being homeless or not having enough to eat.”

Republicans are now arguing that the benefit of saving families from homelessness and hunger is outweighed by the need to get employees back to work. They point to surveys showing that some small businesses are having trouble hiring, and argue more broadly that the government should not be supporting tens of millions of Americans with what amounts to a generous dole. “We’re paying people not to work,” said Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, in a recent TV interview. “It’s better than their salaries would get.”

The bonus payment surely does create some disincentive for the jobless to look for work and take the first thing that comes along. But the main things preventing workers from getting a job right now are the raging pandemic, the massive recession, and the necessity for extended public-health shutdowns caused by the federal government’s incompetent response to the virus. Businesses are dying; jobless workers outnumber open positions by four to one; many open positions are too dangerous for workers who are elderly, have preexisting medical conditions, or live with someone with health problems; millions of workers do not have adequate child care, with schools and daycare centers still closed; and demand for goods and services is weak across the economy. These, not the bonus payments, are the real sticking points. “I’ve been trying to get jobs in local government—that field, as you can imagine, has been completely decimated,” Joshua Baum, a Southern California economic analyst, told me. “I had multiple interviews lined up. They all just got canceled.”